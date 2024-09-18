Eight get murdered, thousands wounded as pagers blast all over Lebanon

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, a series of devastating pager explosions across Lebanon resulted in the deaths of eight individuals and left approximately 3,000 more injured, according to local reports. The Lebanese group Hezbollah has attributed the blasts to Israeli interference, although Israel has yet to comment on the incident.



The majority of the explosions occurred in the southern suburbs of Beirut, a region recognized as a stronghold for Hezbollah, as well as in eastern and southern areas of the country. The explosions have led to significant chaos, with more than 2,800 reported injuries, including that of a child, as confirmed by Lebanese Health Minister Firas Abiad.



Minister Abiad validated the reported figures and announced that hospitals throughout Lebanon have been placed on high alert to prepare for a surge in health emergencies. In response to the crisis, all healthcare personnel were instructed to return to their posts, as authorities braced for an influx of patients requiring medical attention.



Among those affected was Iran's ambassador to Beirut, Mojtaba Amani, who sustained minor injuries in one of the explosions and was subsequently hospitalized. Two additional staff members from the Iranian embassy were also reportedly caught up in the series of blasts.



The chaos of the day was captured in numerous photos and videos shared across social media platforms, showing individuals experiencing pagers exploding in their pockets and hands. Clips also depicted emergency medical personnel attending to the wounded in hospitals, highlighting the urgent response required in the wake of this alarming incident.



As investigations continue into the cause of the explosions, the situation remains tense, with Hezbollah leaders calling for accountability and asserting that such acts threaten the stability of the region. The international community is watching closely as Lebanon grapples with the aftermath of this tragic event, which raises serious concerns about safety and security in the area.

