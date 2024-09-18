Estonian president announces that lots of people tired of Ukraine war

(MENAFN) In a recent interview with ERR, Estonian President Alar Karis has openly acknowledged the increasing fatigue surrounding the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, affecting not only Ukrainian and citizens but also many people in the West. Addressing the issue of "war weariness," he emphasized that continued and heightened support for Ukraine is essential to reinvigorate efforts and maintain focus on the conflict.



Karis noted that both those directly engaged in the fighting and those who are distanced from the front lines are feeling the strain. “There is weariness,” he stated, highlighting the challenges faced by individuals at all levels of involvement. To combat this fatigue, he urged that the West must provide Ukraine with even more support to facilitate its success, suggesting that achieving positive outcomes could help restore morale.



The Estonian leader also stressed the importance of keeping the focus on Ukraine amid a landscape filled with emerging global conflicts. When asked about the objectives of ongoing support for Ukraine, Karis acknowledged the difficulty in defining what victory would look like for Kiev. Instead, he proposed that the conversation should shift towards ensuring Russia’s defeat, thereby creating the necessary conditions for meaningful negotiations.



“If we cannot define a victory,” Karis stated, “let us talk about Russia’s defeat.” He argued that providing Ukraine with adequate support is critical not only for its military efforts but also for establishing a basis for negotiations aimed at achieving peace. He pointed out that, in the current state of attrition warfare and Russia’s attempts to impose its terms, there is little point in engaging in discussions without a clear strategy or advantage.



This acknowledgment of weariness reflects a broader sentiment within the international community regarding the protracted nature of the conflict, as leaders grapple with the implications of continued support for Ukraine and the need to define strategic objectives moving forward. As discussions continue, the call for unity and sustained backing for Ukraine remains a pivotal topic among European leaders.

