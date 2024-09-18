(MENAFN) Donald Jr. and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. are calling for immediate engagement between Washington and Moscow, cautioning that the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict poses a significant risk of escalating into nuclear war. In an opinion piece published in *The Hill*, the two prominent figures express concern over the implications of United States military support for Ukraine, particularly regarding long-range strikes into Russian territory.



Kennedy, who is the nephew of former President John F. Kennedy, highlighted the potential for a catastrophic nuclear confrontation as one of the primary motivations for his recent endorsement of Donald Trump Sr. He warns that the current approach taken by the United States and its allies, which permits Ukraine to utilize advanced weaponry against Russia, could create a perilous situation reminiscent of the Cuban missile crisis.



In their article, titled “Negotiate with Moscow to End the Ukraine War and Prevent Nuclear Devastation,” the authors argue that the United States must prioritize finding a "diplomatic off-ramp" to a conflict they believe should never have occurred. They criticize the Biden administration for a policy that they claim has pushed the United States closer to open confrontation with Russia, a stance explicitly warned against by the Kremlin.



Trump and Kennedy caution against the misinterpretation of Russian restraint as weakness, asserting that some American analysts’ calls for confrontation may dangerously misjudge the situation. They argue that such brinkmanship could lead to dire consequences, advocating instead for a measured approach that emphasizes negotiation over military escalation.



The duo points to the escalating flow of United States arms to Ukraine, which has included everything from HIMARS rocket systems to F-16 fighter jets and long-range ATACMS missiles. They assert that each new delivery increases the risk of a broader conflict, drawing the world closer to what they term "the brink of Armageddon." Their comments reflect a growing concern among some American leaders regarding the consequences of ongoing military support for Ukraine and the urgent need for diplomatic solutions.

