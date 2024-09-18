Research shows microplastics detected in human brain

(MENAFN) A new study conducted by researchers in Brazil has unveiled alarming findings: microplastics have been detected in human brain tissue. This significant research, published in the American Medical Association’s journal JAMA, highlights the growing environmental and concerns surrounding plastic pollution.



Microplastics—tiny plastic particles measuring between 0.0055 and 0.025 millimeters (or 0.00021 to 0.00098 inches)—have previously been found in various human tissues and even within the bloodstream. However, their presence in the brain had not been documented until this recent study.



The research team at Sao Paulo University medical school investigated the brains of 15 deceased individuals, ranging in age from 33 to 100, all of whom had resided in Sao Paulo, Brazil’s largest city. The study was conducted from February 2023 through May 2024, and aimed to explore the potential impact of microplastic exposure on human health.



Focusing on samples taken from the olfactory bulb—a small region of the brain responsible for processing smells—the researchers discovered microplastics in the brain tissues of eight out of the 15 individuals studied. In total, they identified 16 synthetic polymer particles and fibers, with polypropylene being the most prevalent, constituting 43.8 percent of the findings.



The researchers hypothesize that the microplastics may have entered the brain via inhalation, suggesting that humans are likely breathing in these pervasive pollutants. Lead study author Dr. Thais Mauad explained, “Propylene is everywhere, in furniture, rugs, clothes. We know the place we are most exposed to particles is indoors, because all of our homes are full of plastic.”



These findings underscore the urgent need to address the sources and impacts of plastic pollution, particularly as it relates to human health. As awareness of environmental issues continues to grow, this study serves as a crucial reminder of the potential consequences of living in a plastic-laden world. Further research will be essential to fully understand the implications of microplastic accumulation in the brain and its effects on human health and cognition.

