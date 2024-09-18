From Newsroom To Village... Gammadda Initiative Changing Lives In Sri Lanka

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Aziza Al-Abdullah

COLOMBO, Sept 18 (KUNA) -- Sri Lanka, a country with its fair share of socio-economic challenges, has found hope in grassroots movements like the Gammadda initiative.

Launched by News 1st in 2014, the Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) Gammadda started as a modest effort to address the needs of rural communities and has since grown into a powerful for positive change.

During a gathering of Middle Eastern and North African journalists, Director of MTV/MBC and a Gammadda initiative-associate Asoka Dias outlined the journey and vision behind Gammadda, highlighting its unique role in Sri Lankan society.

Asoka Dias explained that News 1st's journey in the news business began on Novemnber 6, 1995, with the company becoming a pioneer in the country's media landscape.

With three TV channels, five radio stations, and 24/7 coverage in Sinhala, Tamil, and English, News 1st established itself as the go-to network for breaking news across Sri Lanka's 25 districts.

However, after decades of reporting, it became clear to them that journalism had to evolve beyond simply informing the public.

"We've been covering elections and news for the last 30 years," said Dias, "But day in and day out, we see how much people suffer. We realized we needed to do something more, something beyond news."

This realization led to the birth of Gammadda, named after a local term meaning "heart of the village".

The initiative, whose slogan is "for the people, by the people", aimed to support rural communities in addressing their everyday challenges.

What makes the initiative stand out is its commitment to grassroots involvement. Instead of merely reporting on the issues faced by rural populations, News 1st journalists go into the field, engaging directly with communities, listening to their problems, and working to find practical solutions, from improving infrastructure to addressing healthcare and educational needs.

Dias noted, "We help people solve local issues, and it's not about major national problems, but the smaller, everyday challenges that people face."

"People often call us first when they have an issue, which allows us to engage with those communities and reach the areas that need our help the most," said Dias.

The initiative relied on donations from local and international contributors.

Although these amounts are modest, they allow the initiative to continue its mission of making a difference.

"We don't need to travel back and forth because we have correspondents in the field, which makes it easier to address the needs quickly and efficiently," added Dias.

As a country suffering economically, Sri Lanka's need for such initiatives cannot be overstated.

This grassroots program has become more than just a journalistic endeavor; it is a lifeline for many rural Sri Lankans. It demonstrates the power of journalism, not only as a means to inform, but also as a tool for action and advocacy. (end)

