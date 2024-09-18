'Not A Multimillionaire': Indian Couple Stays At ₹5.5 Lakh JW Marriott Resort Social Media Post Goes Viral

(MENAFN- Live Mint) After an Indian man's post of his stay at one of Kenya's most expensive resorts, JW Marriott Masai Mara went viral, social was flooded with questions about how he could afford it.

Anirban Chowdhury had posted a picture with his wife on X at the ultra-luxury hotel .

But one comment caught Chowdhury's eye. An X user was keen to know how much the couple earned to spend at least ₹3.5 lakh a night at the Marriott Masai Mara.

"Unable to wrap my head around the kind of wealth people have. I think I'm fairly rich, and I am, by any reasonable standard. So, I was like, nice, let's check this place out, and it costs 3.5 lakhs for ONE NIGHT. Almost 10 lakhs for a 3 day stay. What kind of money do folks earn?" the X user questioned.

Chowdhury decided to do a little“myth busting” on noticing the comment, and shared that their stay of 5 nights costed them ₹5.5 lakh a night with taxes, totaling to ₹27.5 lakh.

Sharing that he is a salaried employee, and not a multi-millionaire , Chowdhury said he offset the cost of his stay by using“Marriott Bonvoy” points. He also shared that since he travels a lot for work, he was able to earn more points.

“You don't need to splurge to cross things off your bucket list. You just need to be smart about it,” he added.

Chowdhury also cleared that the hotel chain doesn't sponsor him;“the resort is almost always at full occupancy anyway,” he said, adding almost sarcastically that if Marriott wanted to promote such a fancy property,“they'd probably pick a public figure over me.”

Concluding his reply, Chowdhury said the user who wish to learn how to earn more points“instead of sitting behind a screen and contemplating”, will be able to find a lot of good folks who've tried to make you understand the process.

Chowdhury's post garnered over 472.3K views on X, and nearly 3.7K likes. Several users also tried to understand the point system of the JW Marriott hotels in the comments, while others thanked him for a detailed explanation.



