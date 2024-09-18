Neck-And-Neck Showdown? Tarigami & Jei Backed Candidate Face A Tough Battle In Kulgam

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Kulgam- As polling stations in Kulgam remain busy, the atmosphere is electric with anticipation. The ongoing contest between CPIM and Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) has turned into a closely watched duel, with voters lining up to cast their ballots in what is shaping up to be an extremely tight race.

“Tarigami has contributed to the immense development of Kulgam. .If you look at the roads, the hospitals, and compare them with other districts, you will find a stark difference,” Mushtaq Ahmad Bhat, a voter said.

M Y Tarigami's vocal stance and genuine approach have resonated with many voters, particularly those who view this election as a chance to challenge the decisions made on August 5.

” This vote is our chance to stand against abrogation of Article 370 and Tarigami sahab has been speaking against it since day 1,” the voter said.

Many voters voiced sentiments against Jamaat-e-Islami's participation in the elections.“They used to say elections are haram; how did they turn halal now?” questioned another voter.

Yet, a significant number of voters showed support for Sayar Ahmad Reshi, the independent candidate backed by JeI.



“Sayar Ahmad Reshi represents a change we need. His commitment to our local issues and his stand against injustice makes him the right choice,” said Wahid, a supporter of Reshi.



Another voter said,“Jammat has suffered the worst since decades. This organisation became the most harassed group by the state machinery as well as some political vested interests.”So, Sayar's candidacy is a genuine attempt to address the local challenges.”



Sayar Ahmad Reshi, the independent candidate supported by JeI, addressed concerns about his party's participation, saying,“Our organization never called for a mass poll boycott; we remained away as a mark of protest.” Defending his candidacy against accusations of being a proxy for BJP, saying,“If we had been the proxies, Jamaat leaders wouldn't have been in jail today,” Sayar told Kashmir Observer.

Notably, Kulgam Assembly Constituency emerged as the largest constituency within the district, with a total of 1,17,322 voters, including 58,477 male and 58845 female voters.

A total of 10 contestants are in the fray for the Kulgam seat, four of which are contesting as independent candidates.

However, sources on ground said that the main contest is between Muhammad Yusuf Tarigami of CPI (M) and Sayar Ahmed Reshi, an independent candidate, who has the backing of banned Jamaat-e-Islami.

The four-time MLA and senior CPI (M) leader Muhammad Yousuf Tarigami, who is consensus candidate of the National Conference- Congress alliance, is facing one of the toughest electoral battles in his home turf.



The Kulgam seat in South Kashmir has been a stronghold of CPI (M), with Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami getting elected since 1996. Some even say it is a battle between Islamists and communists in Kashmir's only Red Island.

However, political analysts said that Jamaat's decision to participate in polls is likely to attract a significant chunk of voters, who have been boycotting elections for more than three decades.“Several Jamaat-dominated villages in Kulgam like Bolsoo that have historically refrained from voting are now participating in this election. This shift in voter behavior could give Sayar a crucial advantage in a tightly contested race.”

Pertinently, 39.75% poll percentage was recorded in Kulgam constituency till 1 PM.