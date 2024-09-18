The California Date Commission Announces The Inaugural National California Date Month Is Happening This October

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

California Date Tree

California Dates and tea

The first-ever National California Date Month will celebrate the bountiful harvest, and the taste, quality, versatility, and heritage of California Dates

- Gordon Chuchian, chairman of the California Date Commission DESERT, CA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- October is about to get a whole lot sweeter as the California Date Commission is proud to announce the inaugural National California Date Month, set to take place this October.California's date industry is a cornerstone of the state's agricultural landscape, producing over 85% of the dates grown in the United States. It will celebrate the delectable, nutritious, and California Dates as well as honor the hardworking farm workers who bring the sweet treats from the palm trees to plates across America and the world.“Dates are more than just a fruit; they are a symbol of the hard work and resilience of our agricultural communities," said Gordon Chuchian, chairman of the California Date Commission. "This month-long celebration is a tribute to the dedication of our farm workers and the enduring legacy of date farming in California."California's unique climate and rich soil make it the perfect place to grow superior dates renowned for their quality, taste, and nutritional benefits. Throughout the month of October, all aspects of California Dates, from their nutritional value and delicious recipes to their contribution to California's agricultural richness and heritage will be celebrated with a variety of activities.Why Celebrate Dates?✅ Unbeatable taste and quality, packed with natural sweetness✅ Full of nutrients✅ Incredibly versatile in the kitchen✅ Rich heritage with farming skills passed down through generationsHistorical SignificanceDates have been cultivated in California since the early 1900s when farmers began planting date palms in the Coachella Valley. Over the years, the industry has grown and evolved, and plays a vital role in the state's economy, supporting thousands of jobs, from farm workers to distribution and retail.What's Happening in OctoberLeading up to and throughout October there will be several exciting events and promotions to help people discover the wonders of California Dates including:●Culinary Experiences: Restaurants and bars throughout the Greater Palm Springs area will feature date-inspired menus all month long. From sweet and savory main dishes, sides, and desserts to creative date cocktails and the famous California Date Shakes, California Dates will be showcased in innovative and delicious ways, allowing patrons to experience the diverse culinary potential of this versatile fruit.●Virtual Spotlights: Chefs, mixologists, and nutritionists will be featured online, providing valuable insights to viewers, no matter where they are located.●Breakfast with Champions: A special event will honor the farm workers whose labor and dedication are the backbone of the date industry. Their contributions will be celebrated, acknowledging the vital role they play in bringing this nutritious fruit from farm to tables around the country.Happening Now for Consumers - A National ContestStarting September 10th and continuing through the end of October, the California Date Commission will be holding a national consumer contest. Prizes include:○Boxes of California Dates with $100 grocery gift cards○A private online cooking class for contest winners hosted by California Dates ambassador and celebrity chef Aarti Sequeira.○A California Dates VIP Experience at the Palm Desert Food & Wine Festival (March 2025). The prize package includes a 3-night stay at an area hotel, tickets to the Celebrity Chef Farm Tour & Luncheon, tickets to the Saturday Grand tasting event, and a California Dates Swag bag.Consumers can enter the contest hereFor up-to-date information about National California Date Month events and promotions, follow California Dates on Facebook and Instagram (@datesaregreat) and visit the National California Date Month web page .California Date Month is organized by the California Date Commission in collaboration with local date growers and producers. Everyone is invited to participate in the festivities and learn more about the remarkable journey of dates from farm to table.About the California Date CommissionThe California Date Commission is a commodity board working on behalf of all date producers within the Coachella Valley to oversee the quality development of dates and date products and provide field and nutrition research, regulatory support and generic marketing promotion. For more information about California Date Month, visit Californiadates.

Coachella Valley Dates, California Grown

