Meta restricts Russian news organizations for foreign intervention

(MENAFN) Meta announced on Monday that it is banning several Russian state media organizations, including Rossiya Segodnya and RT, from its platforms—Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram. The company claims these outlets have engaged in deceptive tactics to amplify Russian propaganda. This move represents an escalation in Meta's efforts to counteract Russia's covert influence operations, according to a statement from the company.



The Kremlin responded with strong criticism, with spokesperson Dmitry Peskov condemning the action as “unacceptable” and accusing Meta of discrediting itself. Peskov suggested that such measures complicate the prospects for improving relations between Russia and Meta, emphasizing the negative impact on diplomatic ties.



RT, formerly known as Russia Today, and Rossiya Segodnya, which oversees news agencies like RIA Novosti and Sputnik, both expressed their disapproval of Meta's decision. RT dismissed the action as a part of a Western competition to discredit the outlet, while Rossiya Segodnya described the move as expected, labeling Meta as a “deeply politicized organization” and asserting that the ban would not hinder their operations.



This ban follows recent U.S. sanctions imposed on RT, which accused the outlet of playing a significant role in Russia’s efforts to undermine democratic processes and support its war agenda.

