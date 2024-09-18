Clashes between factions of Sinaloa Cartel kill over 30 in northern Mexico

(MENAFN) In Mexico's northern state of Sinaloa, at least 30 people have been killed over the past two weeks amid ongoing clashes between rival factions of the powerful Sinaloa cartel. According to Defense Secretary Luis Cresencio Sandoval, the violence, which began on September 9, has also claimed the lives of two military personnel, despite the presence of more than 2,000 security forces deployed to the area.



The recent surge in violence was anticipated following the arrival of Joaquín Guzmán López, the son of the former Sinaloa cartel leader Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, in the United States on July 25. Guzmán Lopez arrived with Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada, the cartel's former leader. Zambada's arrest led him to claim in a letter that he had been forcibly taken to the U.S. by Guzmán. This incident has intensified a power struggle between Guzmán’s sons, known locally as "the Chapitos," and Zambada’s loyalists.



The violence has severely impacted the state capital, Culiacán, which has been semi-paralyzed due to fears of being caught in crossfire. Schools remain closed, businesses are shuttered, and public transportation is nearly non-existent. The region has witnessed a shift towards increasingly sophisticated forms of cartel warfare, including the use of roadside bombs, homemade armored vehicles, and drones.



In response, the Mexican government has increased its military presence in Sinaloa, deploying 2,200 armed forces members and National Guard personnel to help stabilize the situation. Despite these efforts, the regional army commander, Jesús Leana Ojeda, indicated that the resolution of the conflict largely depends on the opposing factions halting their violence. Sinaloa Governor Rubén Rocha had previously suspended schools and Mexican Independence Day festivities but resumed classes on Tuesday. Outgoing President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has maintained his "hugs not bullets" approach, focusing on addressing the root causes of criminality through job training and other social programs.

