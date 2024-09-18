UN General Assembly to vote on Palestinian resolution calling for Israel to end occupation

(MENAFN) The U.N. General Assembly is set to vote on a Palestinian resolution demanding that Israel end its “unlawful presence” in Gaza and the West Bank within a year, withdraw its military forces, and evacuate all settlers. This resolution is being considered as Israel’s conflict with Hamas in Gaza nears its first anniversary, following the on October 7 of the previous year, which triggered the war.



Palestinian U.N. Ambassador Riyad Mansour highlighted the ongoing “existential threat” faced by Palestinians and called for an end to the Israeli occupation, emphasizing the need for Palestinians to return to their homes and live in peace and freedom. In contrast, Israel’s U.N. Ambassador Danny Danon criticized the resolution, calling it an attempt to delegitimize Israel through what he described as "diplomatic terrorism." Danon argued that the resolution ignores Hamas' actions and distorts the reality of the conflict.



Although the resolution, if passed, would not be legally binding, it would signify international opinion on the issue. This contrasts with the U.N. Security Council, where member states can use veto power. The resolution is partly a reaction to a ruling by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) from July, which deemed Israel's presence in the Palestinian territories unlawful, though this opinion is also not legally binding.



The U.S. Ambassador to the U.N., Linda Thomas-Greenfield, criticized the resolution for its flaws, arguing that it extends beyond the ICJ's ruling and fails to acknowledge Hamas as a terrorist organization. She contended that the resolution could complicate efforts to resolve the conflict and hinder progress towards a two-state solution.

