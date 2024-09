Remember The 68 Kilos Of Gold 'Penagos' Case Involving Zulay Rodríguez?

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Attorney Rafael Araúz Canto, partner of former deputy Zulay Rodríguez, was arrested this week as part of the process for the appropriation of 68 kilos of owned by Mexican merchant José Luis Penagos, now deceased.

The Araúzes are being investigated for the complaint filed by Juan David Penagos Ríos, for the alleged commission of at least four crimes: against economic assets (in the forms of theft with breach of trust and fraud), against economic order (money laundering), against collective security (criminal association) and against the administration of justice (prevarication).

