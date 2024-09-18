Mid-East.Info Introduces New Self-Publishing Platform For Press Release Submissions

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi, UAE: Mid-East, a leading portal for business news and insights in the Middle East, is excited to announce the launch of its new self-publishing for press release submissions. This marks a major step toward streamlining the submission process, offering businesses and PR agencies greater control and flexibility in distributing their content.

New Platform for Greater Efficiency

Effective immediately, all press release submissions will now be processed through the new self-publishing platform, phasing out the previous email submission method. This upgrade ensures a more user-friendly experience, empowering users to manage and publish their press releases directly on the Mid-East platform.

“We're thrilled to introduce this enhanced service,” said Moataz Younes, CEO of Mid-East.“Our goal is to provide our users with an efficient, easy-to-use system that makes content submission simpler and faster, without compromising on quality or reach.”

Flexible Plans with Free Options Available

The platform offers multiple pricing plans, ensuring accessibility for businesses of all sizes. Importantly, users will still have access to free submission options , alongside premium plans that offer additional benefits.

How to Get Started

Businesses and PR professionals can start using the new platform by visiting plans page , where they can choose a plan and begin submitting their press releases immediately.

For more information, visit mid-east or contact our team at ....

About Mid-East:

Mid-East is a premier online business news portal that delivers the latest insights, press releases, and industry updates from across the Middle East. Our mission is to connect businesses with their target audience through high-quality content and innovative digital solutions.