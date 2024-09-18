Applications Open For 2025 Wiser Pioneers Program

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info)



WiSER Pioneers Program aims to empower the next generation of women sustainability leaders.

Young women professionals aged 25 to 35 are invited to apply for the year-long program. 130+ young women from 30+ nationalities have participated in the prestigious Pioneers Program since its launch in 2018.

Abu Dhabi, UAE – September, 2024: Women in Sustainability, Environment, and (WiSER) – a global initiative established by the UAE's two leading sustainability champions, Masdar and the Zayed Sustainability Prize – has opened applications for its 2025 WiSER Pioneers Program.

First launched in 2018, the year-long WiSER Pioneers Program offers women from across the world access to bespoke educational workshops and global networking opportunities with industry experts, supporting them to reach their full potential.

Empowering young women to take a leading role in the global transition to a net-zero future, the Program provides participants with a platform to make their voices heard and equips them with the knowledge and skills necessary to lead meaningful change.

The WiSER Pioneers Program is open to women aged 25 to 35 who are currently employed or self-employed with a degree in a field related to the environment, energy, sustainability, or science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) disciplines, with a minimum of two years of work experience.

Dr Lamya Fawwaz, Executive Director for Brand & Strategic Initiatives, Masdar, and Program Director of WiSER, said:“The Pioneers Program is a cornerstone of WiSER's enduring commitment to empower young women with the knowledge, skills, and confidence to lead the charge toward a sustainable future. Since its inception in October 2018, the Pioneers Program has been equipping participants to become bold leaders in the global energy transition, and creating a supportive community of talented sustainability professionals. I encourage all aspiring changemakers who are passionate about climate action to seize this opportunity and apply for the 2025 program.”

The multi-disciplinary WiSER Pioneer Program encompasses a number of key activities that focus on skill acquisition and enhancement, career advancement and networking opportunities. These include tailor-made workshops and training sessions aimed at enhancing skills in sustainability, clean energy, and leadership.

Pioneers have the opportunity to participate in the annual WiSER Cares initiative, an active learning experience focused on promoting community development through cultural exchange. The 2024 WiSER Cares trip saw 18 women complete a five-day course on adaptive agriculture in Marrakesh, Morocco.

WiSER's mentorship scheme also plays a pivotal role in helping Pioneers advance their careers, through one-to-one mentoring sessions with senior figures from various industries.

In addition, WiSER actively participates in global events and conferences such as Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) and COP, providing a platform for Pioneers to learn, contribute to global discussions, and connect with industry leaders, policymakers, and sustainability professionals.

Reflecting on the program, Hind Alhosani, a 2023 Pioneer from the UAE said:“The program's focus on empowering women in the energy sector aligned perfectly with my passion for promoting gender equality and contributing to the global transition to a net-zero future. As a WiSER Pioneer, I had the opportunity to collaborate with like-minded professionals, participate in high-impact projects, and contribute to meaningful change in the global energy landscape. Additionally, the mentorship and knowledge exchange within the program have been invaluable.”

Praise for the program also came from Sandra Leyva, a 2024 Pioneer from Mexico:“The WiSER Pioneers program is a community of women leaders who understand that the challenges we face demand more than incremental change. Through WiSER, I've gained tools, expanded my network, and been given a platform to drive this transformation. I am learning from disruptive leaders who are pushing the boundaries of what is possible, and I am collaborating with fellow pioneers who are with me on the journey of finding our voice as an advocate for the policies and practices that will carry us forward.”

The 2025 WiSER Pioneers will be the eighth cohort of the initiative. To date, more than 130 professional women representing more than 30 nationalities have graduated from the WiSER Pioneers Program.

WiSER is a global initiative dedicated to empowering women to be drivers of sustainable change and innovation. WiSER is born of the UAE leadership's longstanding and continuing commitment to the role of women; a commitment traced directly back to the vision of the late founding father Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. Aligned to global net-zero goals, WiSER is also rooted in a recognition that more needs to be done to support women in the global mission to tackle climate change.

