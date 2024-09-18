Huawei To Showcase Cutting-Edge Innovations At Conteq Expo 2024 In Qatar

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Huawei, a global leader in Information and Communications (ICT), announced its participation in the Advanced for and Services (ConteQ Expo 2024), which will be held from September 16-18 at the Qatar National Centre (QNCC). The event, held under the esteemed patronage of His Excellency the Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, showcases innovative solutions for enhancing productivity and efficiency in the construction and services sectors.

At ConteQ Expo 2024, Huawei will showcase its latest technological innovations under the theme“Driven by Innovation Towards a Smarter, Safer, and Greener Era.” The focus will be on accelerating industrial intelligence across various sectors, including smart cities, smart transportation, and smart campuses. Additionally, Huawei will present its innovative digital infrastructure solutions, featuring intelligent connectivity, intelligent foundations, and intelligent platforms designed to empower enterprise digitalization and drive digital transformation.

Through collaboration with leading ecosystem partners from China, Huawei aims to deliver comprehensive solutions that drive the transformation of industries, fostering a smarter, safer, and more sustainable future. Huawei's expertise in industrial intelligence will also be highlighted, with special attention to how these solutions address critical challenges such as sustainability, efficiency, and safety in construction and services.

Commenting on the company's participation, Mr. Rico Lin, President of Huawei Gulf North Region, said:“At Huawei, we believe that innovation is the key to unlocking the potential of industrial intelligence in Qatar. Our participation in ConteQ Expo 2024 is a testament to our commitment to driving digital transformation and sustainability in the region. We are excited to showcase how our advanced technologies can empower industries and improve the quality of life for communities.”

Huawei invites all attendees to visit their booth at ConteQ Expo 2024 in Hall 6, booth 6A02-6A04, to explore its innovative solutions and engage in discussions on how to accelerate digital transformation across industries, paving the way for a more connected and intelligent future.

