Samsung 2024 Neo QLED And QLED Tvs Receive Industry-First Picture Quality Excellence Certifications From VDE

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) HDR Brightness Accuracy certification assures models accurately reproduce HDR brightness levels for ultra-realistic images.

True Cinema Black certification demonstrates TVs' ability to deliver deep, immersive viewing experiences.

SEOUL, Korea – Sept, 2024 – Co., Ltd. today announced that seven models[1] in its 2024 Neo QLED and QLED lineup are the first in the to receive both the True Cinema Black and HDR Brightness Accuracy certifications from Verband Deutscher Elektrotechniker (VDE), a leading German electrical engineering certification institute.

“Technology continues to advance, enabling us to deliver an unmatched cinematic experience right in our customers' homes,” said Yongjae Kim, Executive Vice President and Deputy Head of R&D Team, Visual Display Business.“We are committed to setting the highest standards for picture quality in both high-resolution and big-screen TVs, and we are proud that our Neo QLED TVs have earned these industry-first certifications from VDE.”

Bringing Film Colors to Life:

Six of Samsung's 2024 Neo QLED 8K and 4K models, as well as one QLED 4K model, obtain industry's first HDR Brightness Accuracy certification. This certification assures that these models accurately reproduce the brightness levels of HDR content, staying true to HDR standards and delivering picture quality that closely matches what the human eye perceives.[2]

HDR technology enhances both the bright and dark areas of an image, providing detailed and realistic visuals that bring films to life. Whether in a living room, bedroom, office or kitchen, Samsung's Neo QLED and QLED TVs offer customers the opportunity to enjoy exceptional cinematic quality in any environment.

Elevating the Home Viewing Experience:

These seven models in Samsung's 2024 Neo QLED and QLED lineup have also set a new benchmark in home entertainment by becoming the first to earn the True Cinema Black certification[3], which highlights the exceptional local dimming performance. The TVs are capable of transforming wide aspect ratio films into a 4:3 format, fitting the screen precisely without any light blooming, thus preserving the cinematic integrity.

The certification is based on strict evaluations of black levels in the Letterbox area of the screen, ensuring that these areas remain deep and immersive when viewing official footage from the American Society of Cinematographers (ASC) - within the guidelines of the Video Electronics Standards Association (VESA®). The superior local dimming performance eliminates unwanted light interference, allowing viewers to experience movies as they were intended, with deep blacks and vivid details, akin to a theater experience.

Samsung's commitment to innovation and quality has led to the development of TVs that meet the highest standards in the industry. With the True Cinema Black and HDR Brightness Accuracy certifications, the 2024 Neo QLED lineup are poised to deliver an unparalleled home viewing experience so users can enjoy world-class picture quality in any setting.