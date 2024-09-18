HITEK Develops Innovative Community App For MAG City

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) HITEK's innovative home-grown solution will improve DLP efficiency and reduce downtime for residents & multiple unit investors in MAG City.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Leading smart FM solutions provider HITEK Services, which is part of the Farnek group of companies, has successfully developed and activated a cutting-edge community app for MAG, a leading developer in the UAE

The state-of-the-art digital will transform the living experience for residents of MAG City by offering a comprehensive suite of features designed to enhance convenience, efficiency, and community engagement.

The white label app, which is licenced to MAG, was developed in- house by HITEK's smart technology solutions experts, providing residents with a single, user-friendly interface to manage all aspects of their living experience, from streamlined customer registration and profile management to the convenience of purchasing Annual Maintenance Contract (AMC) packages and on demand maintenance services online.

“With the HITEK Community App, MAG City management, tenants and owners will have access to a real time dashboard offering complete visibility regarding the handover status of individual units, with the ultimate aim of making the process of moving in as stress free and streamlined as possible,” said Javeria Aijaz, managing director of HITEK

Additionally, MAG City's management can give service providers access to the app to monitor service agreements and track progress during the Defect Liability Period (DLP). During this post-handover phase, construction and secondary finishing faults and delays in any individual properties can be identified and rectified, ensuring timely resolution of any issues.

MAG City is a contemporary mixed-use residential community, located at District 7 in Meydan, featuring 247 units comprising of studios and one-bedroom apartments, as well as two-, three- and four-bedroom townhouses. The community is located in a tranquil setting, with abundant green spaces and landscaped gardens.

Mohamed Moghrabi, MAG Property Development's Chief Development Officer, said,“The development of the bespoke community app comes as part of MAG's efforts to streamline and simplify the move-in process and to create a seamless and integrated system for submitting any requests pertaining to their property.”

The objective of the partnership was to create a seamless, all-in-one solution that simplifies and enhances everyday living for residents. It not only streamlines routine tasks but also fosters a sense of community through its engagement features.

“This innovative app represents a significant step forward in smart living solutions, setting a new standard for residential property management. As the UAE real estate sector continues to evolve at pace, MAG, in partnership with HITEK, remains at the forefront, delivering technology-driven solutions that enhance quality of life and operational efficiency,” added Aijaz.

The app's comprehensive functionality extends to providing detailed payment histories, reminders, and the ability to offer feedback on completed tasks. Residents can access insightful dashboards and reports, supporting more efficient management of their services and expenses. Additionally, the platform offers invaluable assistance for move- in and move-out processes, ensuring smooth transitions for tenants.

Security and privacy were paramount in the app's development. HITEK has implemented advanced data protection measures and secure transaction protocols to safeguard user information and financial data. The app also features 24/7 customer support, ensuring that help is always at hand for residents.

Community engagement is another key aspect of the app, with features that keep residents informed about local events and activities, as well as providing forums for discussion and interaction with neighbours.

With an experienced and professional team of over 100 technicians, Hitches & Glitches covers a comprehensive range of maintenance requests and repairs, from electrical and plumbing works to water tank cleaning, air conditioning and swimming pool maintenance, smart home product repairs and updates, gardening, cleaning, and general handyman jobs.

For property managers, the app includes a dedicated portal offering a comprehensive dashboard of all AMCs, customers, and tasks, promoting transparency and efficient management. H&G will also support residents and management, during the initial DLP to ensure that properties are finished on time and to the highest quality.

