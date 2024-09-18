Eighteen Quakes Recorded In Russia's Tver Region After Drone Hits Ammo Depot

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Russia's Tver region, 18 earthquakes were recorded after an unmanned aerial vehicle hit an ammunition warehouse, causing mass detonations.

This was reported by VolcanoDiscovery , Ukrinform saw.

The series of earthquakes with a magnitude between 2 and 3.2 started at about 4:00 local time on Wednesday, September 18, lasting for over two hours.

Drone hits ammunition depot in Russia'sregion

Meanwhile, NASA's FIRMS orbital fire monitoring system reports a large-scale fire raging in the area of ​​the affected ammunition depot.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, in Russia's Tver region, an unmanned aerial vehicle hit an ammunition depot, which led to civilian evacuation of the area.