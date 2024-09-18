Eighteen Quakes Recorded In Russia's Tver Region After Drone Hits Ammo Depot
9/18/2024 5:17:34 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Russia's Tver region, 18 earthquakes were recorded after an unmanned aerial vehicle hit an ammunition warehouse, causing mass detonations.
This was reported by VolcanoDiscovery , Ukrinform saw.
The series of earthquakes with a magnitude between 2 and 3.2 started at about 4:00 local time on Wednesday, September 18, lasting for over two hours.
Meanwhile, NASA's FIRMS orbital fire monitoring system reports a large-scale fire raging in the area of the affected ammunition depot.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, in Russia's Tver region, an unmanned aerial vehicle hit an ammunition depot, which led to civilian evacuation of the area.
