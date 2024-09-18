Conteq Expo24 Bolsters Construction Sector With Innovative Technologies

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Deepak John | The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar has made several strides in innovation and advanced in line with Qatar National Vision 2030 that aims to achieve sustainable development across all sectors of the economy.

Speaking to The Peninsula on the sidelines of ConteQ Expo24, Dr. Fethi Filali, Director of and Research (CTO) at Qatar Mobility Innovations Center (QMIC), owned by Qatar University, highlighted the crucial role of the in boosting Qatar's and services sectors by introducing technologies that accelerate project implementation and promote sustainable practices, aligning with the nation's vision for advanced technological infrastructure.

The event offers unparalleled opportunities to engage with cutting-edge solutions, positioning Qatar as a leader in technological advancement aligned with the Qatar National Vision 2030.

Dr. Filali said,“Hosting such events, especially post-World Cup, is extremely important to showcase the legacy we, as a country, have achieved since the World Cup. ConteQ Expo24 is significant as it combines traditional construction methods with modern approaches and incorporates emerging such as data analytics, AI, smart robots, 3D printing, and more. These technologies are impacting every sector, including construction and services.”

Entities like Ashghal, for example, are leading the adoption of emerging technologies for enhancing their operations day-to-day. As QMIC,“we are honoured to be one of the exhibitors and are working closely with Ashghal to serve as their core technology national partner in developing and deploying world-class innovative services.

Additionally, we are also collaorating with them to pilot, refine, and rollout advanced solutions aimed at ensuring infrastructure readiness for connected and autonomous mobility.

He further noted,“As we progress toward Qatar National Vision 2030, it is essential to accelerate the implementation of our action plans to fully realize this vision. QMIC is proud to be one of the leading national entities in innovation, particularly in developing local digital solutions, as we help national organisations adopt and leverage emerging technologies.”

“Most of them are data-centric platforms incorporating various forms of AI, including Generative AI, alongside operational solutions such as fleet operations and management, traffic insights, and mobility analytics”, Dr. Filali added.

This National Vision propels Qatar's national agenda forward, aiming to establish an economy characterized by diversity and competitiveness, rooted in knowledge and innovation.

Qatar is looking ahead to an era of transformation and growth, which is underpinned by its Third National Development Strategy (NDS-3).

Highlighting the successful projects, Dr. Filali pointed out that QMIC made significant contributions to the success of the 2022 World Cup by working closely with Ashghal, FIFA, and the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy to develop and deploy an AI-based, real-time parking occupancy monitoring solution, which was deployed in all the parking areas around the stadiums.

He said,“We also deployed the system to monitor the performance of key intersections and junctions in real-time, 24/7. Our flagship Wain mobile application was heavily utilized during the World Cup and we customized it to enhance user experience, guiding visitors to the stadiums. Additionally, we provided a custom, and optimized journey planner for FIFA delegations, enabling them to efficiently manage their fleet and plan routes using the dedicated tournament road network.”

“When it comes to road resilience, we made significant contributions by monitoring the road network and providing high visibility on congestion and journey time across all major road corridors connecting stadiums, hotels, fan zones, and more,” he added.

