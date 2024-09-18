Qatar's Initiatives On Digital Skills Attracts Dynamic Workforce

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joel Johnson | The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar embarks on a buoyant strategic pathway by implementing diverse initiatives and training programs to attract and retain young and vibrant talents.

Experts during a panel session held yesterday at the Conteq 2024, lauded Qatar's achievement in fostering talents and addressing key aspects to prepare them for future challenges and opportunities across several industries.

Officials including Duha Ali Al Buhindi, Director of Digital Society and Digital Competencies at the of Communications and Information (MCIT), Ghassan Kosta, General Manager of Google Cloud in Qatar, Amel Chadli, President of Gulf Countries, Schneider Electric and Nabil Cheqroun, Chief Commercial Officer at Honeywell, took part in the discussion entitled 'Shaping Tomorrow's Workforce'.

The MCIT official noted that as part of the ministry's initiatives, 36 digital development priorities were identified including 'Civil Security and Data Protection', 'Basics of Automation and AI', 'Administrative' and 'Software Research', among others.

She stressed that investing in training and skillset programmes is essential and must increase productivity.

Al Buhindi highlighted that initiatives focused on digital skills by MCIT for government and employees are critical aspects enhancing a dynamic workforce.

The official also mentioned that digital priorities like AI and the ministry's world-class training and partnerships with leading firms such as Microsoft will see huge recruitment across various sectors in 2025.

Al Buhindi elucidated the ministry is optimistic for the years ahead by contributing diverse initiatives like Studio 5, a digital fab lam to empower youths by offering workshops, and hands-on quality programs to develop their knowledge of technology and enable them to become future creators of technology.

On the other hand, Google's Kosta emphasised 'leadership commitment' in youth empowerment.

“Promoting equal opportunities and respect is the main culture of our organisation because this is how we would be able to make a difference,” he said.

He accentuated that implementing inclusive policies and practices such as equal pay benefits, flexible work environment, leaves, and inclusive recruitment processes attracts more diversified talents.

“In Google, promoting all of the diversity training programmes, events, right values, and mentorship helps us to retain talents,” Kosta added.

Meanwhile, Amel Chadli outlined that reshaping the workplace is an ecosystem.

Explicating the AI impact on the present workforce, she said:“Today we are automating and putting the artificial intelligence in our reporting system and this is creating new jobs.

“So instead of having an accountant who's doing 1000 management transactions per month, now we have the finest business partners or understanding the business while advising their leaders so the assumption of finance has completely changed,” Chadli explained.

However, she added,“We are here in a new era of the transformation of workspace or the workforce to see that the technology [AI] is just an enabler”.