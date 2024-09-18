Harris Urges End To Gaza War, Opposes Israeli Reoccupation

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) U.S. presidential candidate Kamala Harris called on Tuesday for an end to the Israel-Gaza war, emphasizing that Israel should not reoccupy Gaza once the conflict ends.

Speaking to the National Association of Black Journalists in Philadelphia, she called for a ceasefire, a two-state solution, and regional stability without empowering Iran.

Harris reiterated the U.S. stance that resolving the conflict is in the best interest of all in the region, stating,“This deal needs to get done.”

Since the war began on October 7, at least 41,252 people have been killed in Gaza, with over 95,000 wounded, according to Gaza health authorities. Israel faced an attack from Hamas that killed 1,200 people and led to 250 hostages.

Harris also addressed social issues, including false claims circulating in Springfield, Ohio, about Haitian arrivals, calling them harmful and rooted in hate.

She emphasized the importance of housing affordability and economic reforms, pledging to expand the child tax credit and ensure affordable childcare.

Harris' outreach to Black voters is critical, as she faces Republican rival Donald Trump in the November 5 election, with Black voters expected to play a key role in battleground states.

Both candidates' efforts to win over Black voters, particularly in key states like Pennsylvania and Georgia, could prove decisive in the closely contested election.

