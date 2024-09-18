Foreign Minister, Georgian Counterpart Discuss Bilateral Ties, Regional Developments

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Deputy Prime and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi met on Sunday with Georgian Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili to discuss strengthening bilateral relations and expanding cooperation across various fields.

Both ministers emphasised their commitment to boosting cooperation in economic, trade, cultural, and sectors, stressing the importance of capitalising on opportunities for increased exchange, which will significantly expand with the upcoming opening of the Georgian Cultural Centre in the Baptism Site area, with set to begin before the end of 2024, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

Safadi and Darchiashvili also discussed regional and international situations, particularly efforts to stop the Israeli aggression on Gaza and end the resulting humanitarian catastrophe.

Safadi highlighted that stopping the Israeli attacks on Gaza, as well as the escalation against Palestinians and the holy sites in occupied Jerusalem is crucial to protect the region from sliding into a regional war.

The top diplomats also discussed the war in Ukraine and its international ramifications, stressing the importance of upholding international law as a foundation for protecting global stability and promoting multilateral cooperation.

Safadi and Darchiashvili also agreed to convene a round of political consultations soon to outline key priorities for cooperation between the two countries.