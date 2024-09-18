King Receives PAM Award For His Humanitarian Efforts In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - On behalf of King Abdullah, Senate President Faisal Fayez on Saturday received the award from Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean (PAM) that was presented in recognition of His Majesty's humanitarian efforts in providing aid to the Gaza Strip.

PAM Award, presented annually to individuals and institutions, honourers outstanding contributions in the humanitarian, and economic fields, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

During the ceremony, Fayez expressed the King's thanks to PAM, noting that the "award honours not only His Majesty, but also Jordan's tireless efforts to end the violence in Gaza and provide essential medical, humanitarian and health assistance to the Palestinian people."

Fayez stressed that, since the beginning of the Israeli aggression on Gaza, King Abdullah has been committed to ensuring that humanitarian aid reaches all parts of the war-torn Strip.

The King personally supervised the air drops of aid and participated in the operations, Fayez said.

Fayez also outlined Jordan's continued support for the Palestinian people, led by the King, since the beginning of the aggression against Gaza.

Presenting the award, PAM President and Speaker of the Moroccan House of Councillors Enaam Mayara said it recognised King Abdullah's "exceptional" commitment to providing urgent humanitarian assistance and his diplomatic efforts to restore peace and stability in conflict zones.

Praising Jordan's support for the Palestinian cause for more than seven decades, he acknowledged Jordan's pivotal role in defending Palestinian rights and underlined the King's efforts in protecting Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem.

He also stressed the importance of Jordan's role in maintaining stability and peace in the region.

Mayara reiterated PAM's call for an immediate ceasefire, respect for international humanitarian law and the urgent delivery of aid to Gaza. He also stressed the need to uphold UN resolutions, respect international law and work towards the implementation of the two-state solution to ensure lasting peace.