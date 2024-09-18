King Swears In Neimat As Ambassador To Oman

( MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Tharwah Neimat was sworn in before King Abdullah on Sunday as ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary to Oman. Royal Hashemite Court Chief Yousef Issawi, and Deputy Prime and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi attended the swearing-in at Al Husseiniya Palace, according to a Royal Court statement.

