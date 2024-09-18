Jordan To Host Arab-Islamic Ministerial Committee Meeting To Address Israeli War On Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Jordan on Wednesday will host a meeting of the Arab-Islamic Ministerial Committee as part of ongoing efforts to end the war on Gaza.

The committee, established to coordinate a global response to put an end to the war on Gaza, will focus on Arab-Islamic action during the upcoming high-level meetings of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Key items on the agenda include calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, addressing the severe humanitarian crisis, and ensuring the continuous delivery of aid into the besieged Strip.

The committee will also discuss the escalating violence in the occupied West Bank and violations of the legal and historical status of Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem.

Formed following an extraordinary Arab-Islamic summit in Riyadh in November 2023, the committee is tasked with leading international efforts to end the war on Gaza and promoting a political process to achieve lasting peace based on internationally recognised frameworks.

Chaired by Saudi Arabia's foreign minister, the committee includes representatives from Palestine, Jordan, Egypt, Qatar, Turkey, Indonesia, Nigeria, Bahrain, as well as the secretary-general of the Arab League and the secretary-general of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Since its formation, the committee has carried out 14 diplomatic missions to the capitals of UN Security Council permanent members and key European nations, engaging with world leaders to rally international support for a ceasefire, protection of civilians in Gaza, and the continued flow of humanitarian aid.

The committee also advocates for the two-state solution to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.