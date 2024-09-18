Campus Unveils Its New Exclusive Retail Store in Nexus Whitefield Mall, Bangalore

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bangalore, 17 September 2024: Campus, one of India’s leading sports and athleisure footwear brands, has launched a new exclusive retail store in Nexus Whitefield Mall, Bangalore. The expansive store, spread across 617 Sq. ft. is located at Campus Exclusive Store, 1st floor, Nexus Whitefield Mall, No.62, Whitefield Main Road, Bengaluru, Karnataka - 560066, India. It offers a wide range of high-quality, fashionable, and affordable sneakers. This Store launch is a part of the brand’s ongoing growth journey, from continuously driving fashion forward narrative and adopting a multi-channel sales approach to enhance the customer’s experience while serving the latent demand.



The newly launched store showcases Campus’ highly sought for Sneakers and modern footwear, including Nitro Fly, and Nitro Boost ranges, ensuring customers with an unparalleled shopping experience. With a diverse array of options catering to everyday occasions and fashion choice preferences, the store offers something for everyone. To celebrate the grand opening, Campus is offering special promotions, including discount upto 50% off. This initiative reflects Campus Activewear's commitment to adding value to its customers, allowing them to experience the difference firsthand.



Speaking on occasion, Mr. Nikhil Aggarwal, CEO of Campus Activewear Ltd. said, “We're excited to announce the launch of our new exclusive store in Nexus Whitefield Mall, Bangalore, a testament to our untiring dedication to delivering footwear that effortlessly blends quality, style, and affordability in every step. Our new store promises a top-notch shopping experience, better visibility, accessible prices, and enhanced customer satisfaction. At Campus, we walk in step with our customers, understanding their fashion needs, and encouraging everyone to join us in revolutionizing style, confidence, and self-expression. Our journey is fueled by unstoppable energy, and we thank our customers for their trust and support."



As Campus looks forward to the future, the brand focuses on augmenting customers’ style quotient, winning every occasion, and inspiring a generation to make their mark by delivering exceptional products to its ever-growing market base. With 288 stores and counting, Campus is more accessible than ever before. The brand aims to emerge as the most preferred athleisure brand in India, and bets big on design and product innovation every single time to provide fashion for consumers’ feet.



With the support of all customers and stakeholders, Campus honours that the fondness for its products, quality, and design has grown exponentially across cities and towns. Evolving with time, Campus aims to boost confident self-expression and raise shoe consciousness in youth.





