Madayn organises ‘Digital Horizons Seminar’ to discuss AI governance in Oman

The Public Establishment for Industrial Estates "Madayn", represented by the Knowledge Oasis Muscat in cooperation with Al Tamimi and Company, organised on Tuesday a seminar titled 'Digital Horizons: Exploring the Future of Data, Telecoms and Technology'. The seminar covered key aspects of Artificial Intelligence (AI) governance, associated risks and legal impacts in the Sultanate, as well as explored the role of AI-driven predictive analytics in enhancing patient outcomes in the Sultanate's healthcare system, and discussed approaches to building a successful AI strategy.

Speaking at the event, Saif Al Riyami, Business Development Director at Knowledge Oasis Muscat, highlighted the seminar’s significance in addressing key aspects related to artificial intelligence and exploring latest advancements in this field. Al Riyami emphasised that Knowledge Oasis Muscat is committed to collaborating with key partners to propel the technology sector forward. This involves organising such events, providing new incentives for the knowledge and technology sector, while leveraging expertise to develop innovative services and products for the evolving digital landscape.

David Yates of Al Tamimi and Company, delivered a presentation underscoring AI from a legal perspective. His discussion covered how ChatGPT operates and its implications, challenges in developing generative AI systems, legal and ethical risks of generative AI, regional and global approaches to AI governance, AI governance and the growth of AI in Oman, and legal considerations for AI implementation in the Sultanate.

Yates pointed out that while AI can identify patterns in data and generate human-like outputs based on human programming, it lacks true human intelligence, including emotions, insights and complex capabilities, and therefore requires human oversight for responsible use. He also discussed the risks of using generative AI, which include misinformation and fake content, privacy concerns, ethical implications, intellectual property infringement, security risks, professional negligence, unemployment and economic disruption.

He remarked, “The risks also encompass the lack of accountability, as the autonomous nature of generative AI systems can make it challenging to assign responsibility for generated content or actions. Therefore, if the technology is used maliciously or negligently, it may be difficult to identify and hold the responsible parties accountable.”

Commenting on the future opportunities for AI applications in the Sultanate, Yates noted that AI is seen as a key enabler for boosting productivity across various economic sectors in the Sultanate. “His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik highlighted the significance of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) involved in innovation, AI, and advanced technologies in his speech on 23 February 2020. As the Sultanate embraces AI, sectors such as healthcare, public services, energy and agriculture are already leading the way in using AI and advanced technologies to enhance efficiency and innovation,” he added.

Yates also highlighted the National Programme for AI and Advanced Technologies, launched by the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology in 2020 to oversee AI capacity-building, research, innovation, and industrialisation. The programme features four pillars: Enhancing productivity in sectors targeted for economic diversification, developing human capabilities in AI, accelerating AI adoption, and governing AI and advanced technologies with a human-centered vision.



AI Strategy

Haider Al Lawati, Oman Data Park, stated that Artificial intelligence is expected to contribute up to $15.7 trillion to the global economy by 2030, adding: “Having an AI strategy is crucial as it aligns AI initiatives with business goals, ensures efficient resource allocation, and drives innovation. A well-crafted AI strategy can lead to a competitive advantage and improved operational efficiency by providing a roadmap for addressing challenges, building necessary capabilities, and ensuring the strategic and responsible application of AI.”



Additionally, Moosa Al Hadhrami, Eknan Technologies, discussed data sharing precautions, data vulnerability and its impact on national security, as well as demonstrated Eknan’s encryption devices designed to protect data privacy of organisations and companies.



AI in Healthcare

On his part, Bassl Koukash of BClear Aligner presented on ‘AI-Driven Predictive Analytics for Enhancing Patient Outcomes in Oman’s Healthcare System’. He highlighted how AI is transforming healthcare globally with real-world applications of predictive analytics. Koukash explained that AI could be adopted to prevent cardiovascular diseases in the Sultanate by analysing risk factors like obesity, hypertension, and family history.



“AI can analyse patient data, including blood sugar levels, diet, and lifestyle, to predict complications. This allows for early intervention strategies to better manage diabetes and prevent complications like kidney failure or vision loss,” Koukash said, adding: “Predictive analytics could help dentists develop personalised preventive care plans for common dental issues in Oman, such as periodontal disease and tooth decay.”



Koukash identified several challenges in this area. “First, ensuring high-quality and integrated data is crucial for accurate AI predictions, as AI relies on comprehensive and well-maintained datasets. Additionally, integrating AI with existing systems presents its own set of difficulties; existing systems need upgrading to accommodate AI technologies and staff require training to effectively operate and maintain AI systems. Lastly, protecting patient privacy is a significant concern, necessitating the implementation of robust security and privacy measures in AI-driven systems,” he pointed out.





