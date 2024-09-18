Amir Sends Congratulations To President Of Chile
Date
9/18/2024 4:03:34 AM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani sent on Wednesday a cable of congratulations to President of the Republic of Chile Gabriel Boric on the anniversary of his country's Independence Day.
