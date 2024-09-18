عربي


Occupation Forces Arrest 15 Palestinians In Wide-Scale Raid In Bethlehem

9/18/2024 4:03:33 AM

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Israeli Occupation forces arrested 15 Palestinians during a wide-scale raid early this morning in Bethlehem governorate.
The arrests took part in different areas of the governorate, with the majority taking place in the village of Husan, where 14 Palestinians were detained, including siblings, local security sources told the Palestinian News Agency (WAFA).
Another young man was also arrested in the village of Wadi Fukin, west of Bethlehem.
This campaign is part of an ongoing escalation by the occupation forces across the West Bank.

MENAFN18092024000067011011ID1108686339


Gulf Times

