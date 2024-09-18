Qatari Artist Blends Art And Identity With 'Busnida'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Marivie Alabanza | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: At the Fire Station's 'A House Overlooking the World' exhibition, Qatari artist and engineer Mohammed AlEmadi brings something unique to the table. His artwork, Busnida, is the perfect blend of his technical expertise and creative vision.

Originally introduced in 2021 at Geekdom event and later at the 2022 Doha International Fair, Busnida has since evolved into more than just a figurine.

“Busnida represents the Qatari citizen-always striving for excellence, supporting the country, and upholding cultural values,” AlEmadi told The Peninsula.

Busnida, the character created by Mohammed AlEmadi.

Inspired by his admiration for KAWS sculptures, AlEmadi wanted to create a character that captures Qatari culture.“Busnida is a way to share Qatari emotions and values with a wider audience,” he said.“KAWS sparked the idea, Busnida was created with passion.”

His project aims to inspire the youth to preserve Qatari identity. During his participation in the 2023-2024 Artists in Residence (AIR) program, AlEmadi expanded Busnida's universe by introducing a new character, Roda, Busnida's partner.“There's more to come,” he hints, promising further developments in Busnida's world.

“I'm happy to share that Busnida quickly won the hearts of both Qataris and non-Qataris alike. Some people said it gives them a new perspective on Qataris being friendly, which we are,” AlEmadi proudly said.

The first model, made from blue PLA, remains special to him. Newer versions, including those made from fiberglass, are currently available for purchase at Qatar Museums' IN-Q gift shops.

“Owning a Busnida is about preserving our identity as Qataris, or as a gift from a local to a non-Qatari, sharing our culture with others. Supporting local artists is crucial, not just for motivation but also as a fuel for creativity,” Al Emadi explained.

On his time at the residency program, AlEmadi described it as“an incredible experiment.”

'Busnida Universe' at Fire Station's 'A House Overlooking the World' exhibition.

“The best part was sharing ideas and building connections with artists from diverse backgrounds. Many thanks to the Fire Station team for the great opportunity.” Besides him, 16 other artists are showcasing their pieces at the exhibition, which runs until December 31 at the Garage Gallery.

By day, Mohammed AlEmadi is a civil engineer. By night, he's an artist shaping cultural identity through his work.“Busnida's more famous than me now,” he jokes, but his growing influence is hard to miss.