Foreign Minister Sybiha Kicks Off First International Tour, Arriving In Romania

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) for Foreign Affairs Andrii Sybiha started talks with his Romanian counterpart Luminița Odobescu in Bucharest on Wednesday.

This was reported by the of Foreign Affairs in Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"Minister for Foreign Affairs Andrii Sybiha of Ukraine started face-to-face talks with his Romanian counterpart Luminița Odobescu in Bucharest during his first foreign visit to Romania," the statement states.

Earlier, MFA Ukraine informed that the minister will make the first regional tour of neighboring countries, which will kick off with a working visit to Romania.

The key topics of the negotiations in Bucharest will be continued support for Ukraine's defense capabilities and energy stability, progress on the way to joining the EU and NATO, the implementation of the Peace Formula, Black Sea security, and protection of the legitimate rights and interests of Ukrainian citizens in Romania.

The choice of the first foreign tour destination sends a signal of Ukraine's determination to develop a constructive, predictable, and mutually beneficial good-neighborly policy, which is of strategic importance in the context of Ukraine's accession to the EU and NATO, the foreign ministry noted.