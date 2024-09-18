Global Impact Of GWM At 2024 Chengdu Motor Show

(MENAFN- The Peninsula)

In today's rapidly changing global automotive industry, Chinese car brands are emerging with remarkable speed and strength, becoming an influential force in the global that cannot be ignored. On August 31, at the Chengdu Motor Show, Great Wall Motor (GWM), representing China's independent automotive brands, showcased its theme "Intelligent GWM, Off-Road GWM, Global GWM." The event featured six of its major brands-HAVAL, WEY, TANK, ORA, POER, and GWM SOUO-coming together at the 2024 Chengdu Motor Show. Over 20 flagship models were displayed, highlighting GWM's unparalleled product strength, intelligent technology, and off-road capabilities, while also demonstrating its remarkable achievements in global expansion. Nearly a hundred international guests from regions including the Middle East, ASEAN, Australia, South Africa, and South America attended the event, experiencing GWM's robust ecosystem and witnessing its rapid growth in the global market.

GWM's Global Expansion

On the opening day of the Chengdu Motor Show, GWM hosted two joint press conferences to comprehensively showcase GWM's global market strategy and strengths: one featuring the GWM Group, TANK, and WEY brands, and another showcasing HAVAL and GWM Pickup. These press conferences not only unveiled GWM's latest products and technologies but also underscored the brand's solid progress and ambitious vision in its journey toward global expansion.

During the press conference for the GWM Group, TANK, and WEY brands, GWM showcased several standout models, including the TANK 300, TANK 500, and the all-new WEY 07, capturing the attention of numerous media representatives and attendees. These models demonstrated GWM's comprehensive presence across various segments, including SUVs and pickups, showcasing the brand's technical expertise and innovation in the premium market. Notably, the TANK series has dominated the off-road SUV market since its launch, capturing half of the market share. In China, one out of every two off-road vehicles sold is a TANK model.

To date, all five major brands of GWM have successfully expanded into international markets. HAVAL, TANK, and WEY have collectively established a comprehensive SUV lineup, with several high-value models entering global markets and gaining the affection and support of 14 million users worldwide. GWM now boasts over 1,300 international sales channels, with cumulative overseas sales exceeding 1.6 million units, setting a new benchmark for Chinese automotive brands in their global expansion.

GWM's Global User Strategy

GWM's "GO WITH MORE" brand philosophy is not only reflected in its pursuit of superior products and technology but also in its commitment to deeply rooting itself in local markets, respecting local cultures, and forging strong connections with users. In recent years, GWM has actively expanded its presence in international markets, earning the trust of global customers through outstanding product quality and locally tailored market strategies. Whether in Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Africa, or even Europe, GWM has been steadily increasing its brand influence, setting a benchmark for Chinese automotive brands going global.

Co-creating with Users

GWM understands that users are a vital force in the brand's growth. During the Chengdu Motor Show, GWM invited users and influencers from around the world to participate in the creation and sharing of the brand's story. Particularly in the user story sharing segment, several international users shared their personal experiences with GWM. These stories not only highlighted GWM's outstanding performance in terms of products but also demonstrated the deep emotional connection between the brand and its users. As John, a user from Australia, put it: "I chose GWM not just for its performance and quality but because of the sense of belonging it gives me." This sense of belonging is a key factor in GWM's continued growth in the global market.

GWM also engages in various interactive activities to co-create brand value with its users. This not only helps GWM deepen its emotional connection with users but also infuses additional momentum into the brand's global development. For example, at the auto show, GWM set up a user experience area, inviting attendees to personally experience the latest smart technologies and new energy products. Additionally, GWM hosted co-creation workshops where users collaborated with designers and engineers to discuss future automotive trends and innovative directions.

At this year's Chengdu Motor Show, GWM hosted a unique hotpot feast, blending Chinese culture deeply with the brand. For the international users and media representatives, this hotpot banquet was undoubtedly an unforgettable cultural experience.

As the global automotive market continues to evolve and develop, GWM will remain committed to its "Craftsmanship in Car Manufacturing" philosophy. Guided by its dual-engine strategy of "Intelligent GWM" and "Off-Road GWM," the company will continue to drive technological innovation and product upgrades, delivering superior products and services to customers worldwide. Looking ahead, GWM will further deepen its user co-creation model, working hand in hand with global users to explore the endless possibilities of future mobility.

Mohammed Yousaf, Deputy General Manager of Teyseer Motors, the authorized dealer for GWM in Qatar, remarked that the GWM brand has seen an exceptional response since its launch in Qatar. Off-road vehicles like the Tank 300 have been particularly popular among adventure enthusiasts. The Tank 500, representing the pinnacle of luxury, is favored by customers with a refined taste. Additionally, the Haval range of cars from GWM has quickly become the preferred choice for families. He also mentioned that Teyseer Motors has ensured a robust service backup & availability of spare parts to ensure highest levels of customer satisfaction.

The GWM showroom in Qatar is located at Airport Road.