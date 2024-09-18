Qatar, UK Speakers Discuss Boosting Parliamentary Ties

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Speaker of the Shura Council H E Hassan bin Abdulla Al Ghanim met Speaker of the House of Commons of the British Parliament H E Lindsay Hoyle and his accompanying delegation yesterday.

At the beginning of the meeting, the Speaker of the Shura Council welcomed the Speaker of the British House of Commons and the accompanying delegation, praising the strong ties of friendship between the two countries, and peoples and the growth and solid strategic partnership these relations have witnessed.

Lindsay Hoyle praised the deep-rooted and historical relations between Qatar and Britain, stressing his keenness to strengthen and develop them, especially in the field of parliamentary cooperation.

During the meeting, the British parliamentary delegation appreciated the positions of Qatar under the leadership of H Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, praising Qatar's prominent role in regional and international mediations. The delegation also commended its continuous efforts to achieve peace and stability and its call for dialogue as a means to resolve all disputes.

The meeting reviewed the existing parliamentary cooperation and relations between the two sides and ways to enhance and develop them, in addition to a number of topics and issues, most notably the developments in the Palestinian cause and the ongoing aggression against the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, where the Shura Council Speaker stressed the need to end the aggression and for Britain to have a greater role in the region's issues.

The meeting also touched on a number of topics, including discussing the current situation in the region and the recent developments in the regional and international political scene.

The two sides addressed ways to enhance cooperation and coordination between the two countries to confront common challenges, support stability in the region, and achieve peace and security for its people.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Speaker of the Shura Council H E Dr. Hamda bint Hassan Al Sulaiti, a number of Their Excellencies members of the Shura Council, and Secretary General of the Shura Council H E Nayef bin Mohammed bin Abdullah bin Zaid Al Mahmoud.

It was also attended by Ambassador of the United Kingdom to Qatar H E Neerav Patel.