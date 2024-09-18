J&K Polls: 11.11 Pc Voter Turnout Recorded In First Two Hours

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar/Jammu, Sep 18 (IANS) According to the figures released by the Election Commission of India (ECI), 11.11 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the first two hours of in J&K.

Inderwal Assembly constituency in Kishtwar district recorded the highest of 16 per cent so far.

Anantnag constituency recorded 6 per cent, Anantnag West 8.55 per cent, Banihal 11 per cent, Bhaderwah 12.52, H 11.10, Devsar 10.25, Doda 12.80, Doda West 13.56, Dooru 10.42, Inderwal 16.01, Kishtwar 15.02, Kokernag (ST) 12, Kulgam 10.98, Paddar-Nagseni 12.62, Pahalgam 12.56, Pampore 8.81, Pulwama 10.60, Rajpora 9.97, Ramban 13.08, Shangus-Anantnag East 10.28, Shopian 13, Srigufwara-Bijbehara 11.60, Tral 7.33 and Zainpora 10 per cent.

Given these figures and the enthusiasm of voters, especially among the first-time voting youth and female candidates, it is expected that the voter turnout in the first phase of Assembly polls in J&K could exceed the 58 per cent recorded in the Lok Sabha polls. The voting began at 7 a.m. and will continue till 6 p.m.

The middle-aged and senior citizens in four south Kashmir districts of Anantnag, Pulwama, Shopian and Kulgam said that they were voting for the restoration of Article 370 and statehood.

The first-time voters said that Article 370 was no issue for them. They were voting for jobs, roads, playgrounds, connectivity and safe drinking water.

Article 370 was a hollow-trunked tree whose presence or absence does not matter to the new generation of Kashmiris. "We need jobs better healthcare, better roads, connectivity, safe drinking water and honour and dignity. We are voting for a drug-free Kashmir which only a strong government at the Centre can give us. Kashmir has lived for a long time on hollow sentimental election promises which do not appeal to youth over the empty stomach," said Amir (name changed), an educated youth looking for a government job. His father has retired as a school teacher who cannot make two ends meet.

The main contest in this phase is between the BJP and the NC-Congress alliance while the PDP, which was down in the Lok Sabha polls, is by no means out as far as this Assembly election is concerned.

There are 90 seats in the Assembly, including 47 from the Valley and 43 from the Jammu division. These include nine ST and seven SC seats.