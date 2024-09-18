Azerbaijan Badminton Federation Signs Mou With Thai Badminton Association
A memorandum of cooperation was signed between the Azerbaijan
Badminton Federation (ABF) and the Thai Badminton Association,
Azernews reports, citing the press services of the federation.
The memorandum was signed by Taleh Ziyadov, the president of the
Azerbaijan Badminton Federation, and Khunying Patama Leesvadtrakul,
a member of the International Olympic Committee, vice-president of
the Thai National Olympic Committee, vice-president of the World
Badminton Federation, and president of the Thai Badminton
Association.
According to the memorandum, it is envisaged to implement a
cooperation program in many fields, including holding joint
training camps in order to increase the level of training of
badminton players, organizing courses for the improvement of
coaches, training referees, training and knowledge exchange in the
fields of development and management of sports infrastructure.
Khunying Patama Leesvadtrakul noted that he was pleased to visit
Azerbaijan for the first time, that the country plays a major role
in promoting world sports by hosting prestigious competitions and
has a great reputation. He also said that the signed document is
essential for cooperation: "This is the beginning of our important
relations, the main foundation for the further development of our
relations."
It should be noted that the Thai Badminton Association, which
was established in 1950 and is one of the strongest badminton
associations in Asia, ranks 8th in the world team ranking. Thailand
won its first Olympic medal at the Paris Olympics. The team won the
silver prize in the men's individual competition. At the Badminton
World Championship (2023), he won his first gold medal in the men's
individual competition. Currently, the Association includes 400
clubs as members.
It should be noted that ABF has previously signed a memorandum
of cooperation with Turkish and Malaysian Badminton
Federations.
In the framework of this cooperation, international badminton
tournaments are held, our referees improve their professionalism by
participating in competitions, and our junior badminton players
study at the Petronans Badminton Center located in Kuala Lumpur,
Malaysia, which is one of the leading countries in this sport in
the world.
