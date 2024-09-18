Azerbaijan Badminton Federation Signs Mou With Thai Badminton Association

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A memorandum of cooperation was signed between the Azerbaijan Badminton Federation (ABF) and the Thai Badminton Association, Azernews reports, citing the press services of the federation.

The memorandum was signed by Taleh Ziyadov, the president of the Azerbaijan Badminton Federation, and Khunying Patama Leesvadtrakul, a member of the International Olympic Committee, vice-president of the Thai National Olympic Committee, vice-president of the World Badminton Federation, and president of the Thai Badminton Association.

According to the memorandum, it is envisaged to implement a cooperation program in many fields, including holding joint training camps in order to increase the level of training of badminton players, organizing courses for the improvement of coaches, training referees, training and knowledge exchange in the fields of development and management of sports infrastructure.

Khunying Patama Leesvadtrakul noted that he was pleased to visit Azerbaijan for the first time, that the country plays a major role in promoting world sports by hosting prestigious competitions and has a great reputation. He also said that the signed document is essential for cooperation: "This is the beginning of our important relations, the main foundation for the further development of our relations."

It should be noted that the Thai Badminton Association, which was established in 1950 and is one of the strongest badminton associations in Asia, ranks 8th in the world team ranking. Thailand won its first Olympic medal at the Paris Olympics. The team won the silver prize in the men's individual competition. At the Badminton World Championship (2023), he won his first gold medal in the men's individual competition. Currently, the Association includes 400 clubs as members.

It should be noted that ABF has previously signed a memorandum of cooperation with Turkish and Malaysian Badminton Federations.

In the framework of this cooperation, international badminton tournaments are held, our referees improve their professionalism by participating in competitions, and our junior badminton players study at the Petronans Badminton Center located in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, which is one of the leading countries in this sport in the world.