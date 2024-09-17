Celebrity Beauty Secrets Exposed: Dr. Simon Ourian Reviews How Hollywood's A-Listers Stay Flawless

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dr. Simon Ourian, M.D., Cosmetic Dermatology expert and founder of Epione Beverly Hills

Dr. Simon Ourian reviews the latest celebrity beauty trends, highlighting non-invasive treatments, injectables, clean beauty, and minimal makeup routines

- Dr. Simon Ourian

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Simon Ourian has treated some of the world's most iconic faces and world eager to share his industry insider information on brand new, trending beauty treatments hitting Hollywood! Having worked with A-list stars, Dr. Ourian knows all the latest treatments!

Facial Contouring with Injectables is a trend that we can confidently say is here to stay. Much like Botox, dermal fillers are popular among celebrities who want to subtly enhance their appearances in a more natural-looking way. Dr. Ourian elaborates, "Using injectables to combat the signs of aging is impeccable due to their non-invasive nature, which provides a youthful and rejuvenated look without going under a knife. And that the magic in creating balance and harmony with what one already has.

"Clean beauty is in high demand, with people speaking out about the benefits of using natural skincare products. We all wish for nothing more than clear skin! Dr. Ourian said he observed the same trend in his clientele. "People are far more aware of what they put on their skin now," he continues. "They are seeking effective, safe products backed by science."

More celebrities are embracing a "less is more" approach to beauty, focusing on skincare treatments that allow them to wear little to no makeup. "There has been a shift toward glowing, natural skin. Many people realize that the right skincare routine" There are treatments that can give them that flawless, camera-ready look without relying heavily on makeup," he adds.

Because of social media, the public has better access to celebrity beauty practices than many, and many are eager to try out the same treatments and products. For example, Dr. Ourian's Epione Skincare line offers people the chance to use some of the same high-quality products that Ourian's celebrity clients use. Dr. Ourian believes that everyone should feel confident in their skin. Epione Skin is designed to deliver real and noticeable results at home.

Dr. Ourian moves with and advances those trends. Celebrities and regular folks alike reach their ultimate in beauty goals with state-of-the-art procedures and tailored attention.

To learn more about Dr. Simon Ourian and Epione Beverly Hills, please visit or call/text (310) 651-6267.

Dr. Simon Ourian, who is considered one of the most innovative non-surgical practitioners and whose clients are A-list celebrities. He operates from Beverly Hills, where, for more than two decades, he has mastered some of the high-tech aesthetic procedures like CoolaserTM and CoolbeamTM, among many others. With his attention to personalized service combined with advanced technology, Dr. Ourian tries to help his patients transform themselves to become more confident about their appearance.

David Herrera

Epione Medical Corporation

email us here

Meet Simon Ourian, M.D.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.