Southwest Gas Holdings Declares Fourth Quarter 2024 Dividend

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LAS VEGAS, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors for Southwest Holdings, Inc. ("Southwest Gas") (NYSE:

SWX ) has declared the following fourth quarter cash dividend:

Common Stock Payable December 2, 2024 Of Record November 15, 2024 Dividend $0.62 per share

The dividend equates to $2.48 per share on an annualized basis. The Company has paid quarterly dividends continuously since going public in 1956.

Additional dividend information, including the tax status of Southwest Gas' dividend distributions, can be obtained through the Investor Relations section of Southwest Gas' website

.

About Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc., based in

Las Vegas, Nevada, through its primary operating subsidiary

Southwest Gas Corporation, engages in the business of purchasing, distributing, and transporting natural gas. In addition,

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc.

is the majority owner of Centuri Holdings, Inc., which provides comprehensive utility infrastructure services across

North America.

Southwest Gas Corporation

is a dynamic energy company committed to exceeding the expectations of over 2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers throughout portions of

Arizona,

Nevada, and

California

by providing safe and reliable service while innovating sustainable energy solutions to fuel the growth in its communities.

SOURCE Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc.

