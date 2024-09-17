Southwest Gas Holdings Declares Fourth Quarter 2024 Dividend
Date
9/17/2024 7:45:47 PM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
LAS VEGAS, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors for Southwest gas Holdings, Inc. ("Southwest Gas") (NYSE:
SWX ) has declared the following fourth quarter cash dividend:
|
Common Stock
|
Payable
|
December 2, 2024
|
Of Record
|
November 15, 2024
|
Dividend
|
$0.62 per share
The dividend equates to $2.48 per share on an annualized basis. The Company has paid quarterly dividends continuously since going public in 1956.
Additional dividend information, including the tax status of Southwest Gas' dividend distributions, can be obtained through the Investor Relations section of Southwest Gas' website,
.
About Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc.
Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc., based in
Las Vegas, Nevada, through its primary operating subsidiary
Southwest Gas Corporation, engages in the business of purchasing, distributing, and transporting natural gas. In addition,
Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc.
is the majority owner of Centuri Holdings, Inc., which provides comprehensive utility infrastructure services across
North America.
Southwest Gas Corporation
is a dynamic energy company committed to exceeding the expectations of over 2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers throughout portions of
Arizona,
Nevada, and
California
by providing safe and reliable service while innovating sustainable energy solutions to fuel the growth in its communities.
SOURCE Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc.
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN17092024003732001241ID1108685480
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.