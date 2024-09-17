Lebanon Caretaker Govt Holds Israeli Occupation Responsible For Pager Explosions Suspends Universities, Schools
Date
9/17/2024 7:26:26 PM
QNA
Beirut: Lebanese caretaker government held the Israeli Occupation responsible for pager detonations across Lebanon earlier on Tuesday that led to deaths and hundreds of injuries.
A cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Najib Mikati lambasted the criminal Israeli aggression, considering it a grave violation of Lebanese Sovereignty and a crime by all standards.
The cabinet which decided to keep its meetings open stressed that the government started all necessary contacts with concerned countries and the UN to hold them accountable for what it described as persistent criminality.
Speaker of the Lebanese Parliament, Nabih Berri, said that what Israel did today does not only amount to a massacre, but is a clear war crime. Berri called for urgent global action, warning that the continuation of the policy of impunity against the Israeli entity will lead to a lack of security and stability in the region.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Education and Higher Education announced the study would be suspended on Wednesday in public and private schools, high schools, technical institutes, public and private universities.
Lebanese Health Minister Firass Abiad said that eight people were killed, including a small girl, and 2,800 wounded in the explosions.
