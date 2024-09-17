Fenix Presents The HM23 V2.0- AA-Battery Powered Headlamp With Detachable Flashlight

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Lightweight and multifunctional, the HM23 V2.0 Headlamp is a great choice for those who prefer single-use batteries.

LITTLETON, CO, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Fenix Lighting is proud to launch the Fenix HM23 V2.0 Headlamp , an ultralight, high-performance headlamp crafted for outdoor enthusiasts, adventurers, and anyone seeking reliable, hands-free lighting. This compact yet powerful headlamp delivers an impressive 300 lumens of light, projecting up to 289 feet (88 meters)-perfect for confidently navigating hiking trails, setting up camp, or handling late-night tasks.What sets the HM23 V2.0 apart is its remarkable efficiency, powered by the included single AA battery. With a runtime of up to 100 hours, this headlamp ensures long-lasting performance even on extended adventures. It features five versatile lighting modes to suit a variety of needs, including three brightness levels for customized illumination, a red light mode for preserving night vision, and a red flash mode for signaling in emergencies.Built with the Luminus SST20 white LED, this headlamp guarantees durability, boasting a bulb lifespan of up to 50,000 hours. It's designed for rugged use in demanding conditions, with weather-resistant construction ensuring the HM23 V2.0 stands up to the elements. The addition of an electronic lockout function prevents accidental activation, ensuring your battery remains fresh when you need it most.For added versatility, the head of the HM23 V2.0 can be detached and used as a handheld flashlight, offering flexible lighting options. Its magnetic tail and clip allow for even more hands-free operation, making it adaptable to a wide range of environments, from workspaces to outdoor settings. Whether camping, hiking, or working on nighttime projects, the Fenix HM23 V2.0 is the essential tool you'll want in your gear kit.Fenix Lighting is the official US distributor of Fenix products. Fenix Lighting is one of the most reputable flashlight companies in the industry and is dedicated to providing customers with the best light sources. Their high-performance LED flashlights , headlamps, lanterns, and more give customers a wide range of lighting devices for any situation. With regular improvements to existing lights and a steady stream of new products, expect only the most high-performing, user-friendly, and brightest lights from Fenix Lighting.

