Cabinet Orders Facilities For Remote Areas' Residents
9/18/2024 4:08:30 AM
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)
KABUL (Pajhwok): The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) cabinet has directed the Ministry of Borders and Tribal Affairs (MoBTA) to provide people of remote areas with basic life facilities.
Prime Minister Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund presided over a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, the Administrative Affairs Office said in a statement.
It added various issues were discussed and important decisions made at the meeting.
MoBTA was directed to pay serious attention to development, education and healthcare efforts in remote areas and provide basic facilities to their residents.
An underground water consumption management plan also came up for discussion at the meeting, which decided to submit the plan to the IEA supreme leader for approval.
