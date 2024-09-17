Centrical Launches Team Performance Central & AI Assistant, Saving Team Leaders More Than 4 Hours Per Week While Elevating Frontline Performance

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Solution provides a unified view of team performance, and a breakthrough AI-powered manager assist tool

Centrical Launches New Team Performance Central and AI Assistant : Introducing a groundbreaking solution to provide frontline team leaders-often the most underserved yet critical in driving performance-with a unified view of team performance and an AI-powered manager assist tool.

Proven Time Savings : Team leaders across financial services, energy, and BPO sectors report saving 4 hours per week on administrative tasks.

Enhanced Manager Experience: Building on its category-defining success in "Employee Performance Experience" by putting employees at the center of business success, Centrical now expands its solution to empower frontline leaders with more effective coaching and team development tools. Future-Proofing Frontline Teams : Centrical leverages AI to help organizations adapt and thrive in today's rapidly evolving work environment.

Centrical, the leading Performance Experience Platform for frontline employees, announced today the launch of Team Performance Central and AI Assistant for Team Leaders. The breakthrough technology provides team leaders with a unified view of team performance, interactive data exploration, and a revolutionary AI-powered manager assist tool that automatically summarizes team performance and guides team leaders to the next best action by surfacing contextual and personalized coaching and recognition recommendations.

Driving Significant Time Savings for Team Leaders

Leading customer experience organizations across industries, including financial services, energy, and BPO, reported an average of 4 hours per week

in administrative time savings using the new solution.

For managers, this means half a day more per week to focus on personal conversations, coaching employees, and building human connections-essential for boosting team morale and productivity. As additional capabilities are introduced, these time savings are expected to double, further enabling managers to focus on what matters most: developing their teams and enhancing the employee and customer experience.

A team leader from one of Centrical's clients, a global financial services leader, said, "Everything is at our fingertips, so it gives us more time to spend with agents."

According to CMP Research, 47% of frontline agents are not satisfied with their manager. In addition, Gartner reports that 6 out of 10 leaders report that coaching is one of the top 3 priorities for supervisors. But the same research suggests that supervisors only spend 30% of their time coaching.

Centrical's Team Performance Experience gives significant time back to frontline managers and intelligent, actionable insights to make them more effective and efficient coaches.

Empowering Managers to Make informed Decisions, Optimize Team Efficiency, and Improve Customer Experience

Offering a smarter, easier, and faster way to manage frontline team performance,

Centrical's new Team Performance Experience empowers frontline team leaders to spot strengths, address weaknesses, and prioritize coaching and recognition opportunities to drive better employee and customer experiences.

A fully customizable unified view of team performance across all team members and KPIs provides a single place to manage performance.

AI-powered Manager Assistant provides contextual performance insights and next best action recommendations for coaching and recognition, suggested follow up questions, and the ability to ask it anything using natural language.

Intuitive and interactive data exploration , including smart filters that instantly highlight employees missing or meeting target across KPIs, employees with a significant improvement or drop in performance compared to past performance and performance of the team, and employees recently coached or evaluated, providing clarity to team leaders on who to coach and recognize. Deeper trend analysis and action, enabling team leaders to drill down

The Executive Director of a top five global financial services company using the solution across tens of thousands of contact center agents , said, "Centrical has revolutionized how we manage our frontline operations. Despite our significant investments in BI and analytics tools, nothing has made managing team performance as simple and effective as Centrical. Supervisors can instantly see performance trends, identify who needs support, and take decisive actions, all from a single platform. It eliminates unnecessary tasks and allows supervisors to focus on what matters most-coaching and supporting their teams. The feedback from our supervisors has been overwhelmingly positive-they feel more empowered and engaged than ever before."

Marco Brouwer, Contact Center Manager, Teleperformance Benelux, said, "Centrical has transformed our contact center operations by turning our raw data into actionable insights for our frontline teams. The AI-driven support from Centrical enhances our operational efficiency and significantly elevates the customer experience."

Ruben Lowenstein, Customer Care Manager, Samsung Benelux, said, "Working with the Centrical platform really enables us to focus on employee growth in a structured, tangible and effective way. And as you can imagine, people growth is business growth."

AI Renaissance and the Future of Frontline Teams

Rimon, CEO & Founder, Centrical , said, "The customer experience industry is undergoing a profound transformation, redefining the roles of frontline employees and team leaders. With AI now handling more complex interactions and routine tasks, agents need new skills to connect deeply with customers and solve their problems more effectively. Centrical's new solution empowers our clients to meet these demands head-on, leveraging cutting-edge technology to future-proof their frontline teams.

After defining the category of 'Employee Performance Experience' by putting frontline employees at the heart of business success, we are now expanding our solution to strengthen the role of frontline managers, equipping them with the tools to be more effective coaches and leaders. As Richard Branson famously said, 'Take care of your employees, and they'll take care of your customers.' This philosophy is at the core of what we do. Today's advancements in AI and technology allow us to bring this vision to life on an unprecedented scale, helping organizations not just adapt but thrive in this new landscape."

Simon Harrison, Founder & Executive Partner, Actionary , said, "Our research shows that frontline employees are under pressure to deal with a higher volume of emotional interactions as AI automates more tactical engagements. Solutions that save team leaders time and offer actionable insights create capacity to help ensure wellbeing through a healthier agent and supervisor relationship dynamic."

To see how Centrical's new Team Performance Central and AI Assistant can transform your frontline team's performance, register for the upcoming live Demo Day, which will take place October 1, 2024 at 11am ET, or view the video at centrical/TPX .

Centrical, the Performance Experience Platform, empowers best-in-class customer experiences for the world's leading brands by building highly engaged and productive frontline teams. The platform personalizes the employee experience, guiding individual success and growth, through AI-driven performance, coaching and quality management, personalized microlearning, and voice of the employee-all wrapped in industry leading gamification to make the experience both fun and rewarding. In addition, Centrical's AI copilot empowers frontline managers to develop their teams through more effective and efficient coaching.

Centrical was founded in 2013 and serves customers in 150 countries in 40 different languages. Centrical has offices in New York, Tel-Aviv, and London and customers include leading multinational enterprises such as Microsoft, Teleperformance, DHL, Synchrony Financial, and more.

