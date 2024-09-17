First Image Of Titan Sub Wreck Released, All Five Aboard Confirmed Dead

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The U.S. Coast Guard has released the first image of the Titan submarine on the ocean floor, following a deadly explosion and implosion last year.

All five aboard the Titan, which was launched to explore the wreck of the Titanic, lost their lives in the incident.

The photo, released on Monday, September 16, shows the broken cone of the Titan's tail on the murky floor of the North Atlantic Ocean.

The photo reveals the tail cone separated from the rest of the submarine, with torn edges and a relatively large piece of debris lying nearby.

During a hearing expected to last until September 27, investigators stated that the Titan's wreckage was found just a few hundred meters from the Titanic wreck after days of searching. This hearing is being held in North Charleston, South Carolina.

They also confirmed that the tail cone and other parts of the Titan, discovered on June 22 of last year by a remote-controlled vehicle, provide“conclusive evidence” that the vessel experienced a catastrophic explosion or implosion caused by extreme pressure.

The Titan submarine was launched on June 18 last year to journey deep into the ocean to visit the Titanic wreck. Shortly after the launch, communication with its mothership was lost.

In this tragic incident, Stockton Rush, Shahzada Dawood, his son Suleman, adventurer Hamish Harding, and diver Paul-Henri Nargeolet lost their lives. DNA confirmed their remains. The final message from the Titan was played during the hearing, along with witness testimonies.

The release of the Titan's final photo and the investigation details provide a deeper understanding of the tragic events that unfolded during the submarine's ill-fated mission. As the inquiry continues, the findings underscore the dangers associated with deep-sea exploration and the need for enhanced safety measures in such ventures.

