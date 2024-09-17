Canada To Provide Moldova With Loan To Support Ukrainian Refugees

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Moldova will receive a soft loan of 120 million Canadian dollars (about USD 92 million) from Canada to help it accept Ukrainian refugees.

According to an Ukrinform correspondent, this was announced in Ottawa by Canadian Foreign Melanie Joly.

“With this loan, we are fulfilling our commitment to Moldova to assist in the reception of Ukrainian refugees. The loan will provide important stability as Moldova implements an ambitious reform program and confronts Russia's ongoing efforts to destabilize its democracy,” said Joly.

Her office clarified that Canada's sovereign loan will be provided to Moldova for 10 years through the World Bank.“Canada is committed to continuing to assist Moldova in supporting Ukrainian refugees and long-term economic development,” said Ahmed Hussain, Minister of International Development of Canada.

As reported, the Fifth Conference of the Moldova Partnership Platform is taking place in Chisinau today, which was initiated by Germany, along with France and Romania, 40 days after the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Photo: com