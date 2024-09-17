Eight Killed, 2800 Wounded After Pagers Explosions In Lebanon: Health Minister. Israel Is Responsible: Hezbollah
Lebanon's health Minister has just held a news conference during which he announced that eight people have been killed and 2800 wounded, including many Hezbollah members, by exploding pagers across the country.
Al Mohr News Agency reported that the Iranian ambassador, Mojtaba Amani was wounded in the explosion.
According to Lebanese National News Agency, the Ministry has called on all hospitals across Lebanon, particularly those in areas close to the explosion, to raise their alert levels to the highest point and prepare for any potential needs.
Hezbollah said that Israel is responsible for this explosion which resulted in a numerous number of wounded and killed.
