Opentrons Launches No-Code Robot Pipette With Versatility Of Liquid Handler Robotics & Automation News

Opentrons launches no-code robot pipette with versatility of liquid handler

Opentrons Labworks , a specialist in lab automation and accessible robotics, has launched its Opentrons Flex Prep robot, paired with new no-code software that allows users to“quickly set up a pipetting task and to execute that workflow all through the Flex Prep touchscreen”.

This innovative system integrates seamlessly into laboratory workflows, allowing users to set up pipetting tasks via an intuitive interface.

Flex Prep combines the simplicity of a pipette with the power and versatility of a liquid handler, providing scientists with both ease of use and enhanced capability. With the touchscreen software, users can develop, visualize, and run pipetting tasks in as little as a minute.

This system offers a user-friendly experience that surpasses semi-automated solutions, while also being more affordable and versatile.

The Flex Prep enables users to control basic pipetting tasks, like those currently performed with multi-channel or electronic pipettes, while also offering the flexibility to execute more complex protocols when needed.

This dual capability sets Flex Prep apart from other pipetting solutions on the market, especially at its industry-leading price point.

The no-code software further enhances the use of the robot by allowing rapid, precise liquid transfers, freeing up researchers to focus on more critical aspects of their experiments.

James Atwood, general manager, robotics at Opentrons, says:“Robotic liquid handling doesn't have to be complicated or require special know-how.

“With the Flex Prep and its no-code software, we're enabling researchers to delegate repetitive pipetting tasks to our robots, in just a minute or two with no special training needed. It's as simple as asking, 'What pipetting tasks would you delegate to your Flex Prep?'”

This launch expands Opentrons' market reach, empowering bench scientists with no prior laboratory robotics experience to incorporate automated pipetting into their workflows.

The Flex Prep is particularly attractive to those seeking an affordable yet versatile solution that grows with their laboratory needs.

Jonathan Brennan-Badal, CEO of Opentrons, says:“For scientists who have yet to adopt automation, these new capabilities offer a compelling reason to reconsider.

“Our Flex Prep is not only a cost-effective entry point but also a smart investment for labs looking to scale up their automation with a system that evolves with their needs.”