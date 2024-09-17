Greenenergybreaks - Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR) Closes On $3.4M Common Share Offering

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ: VMAR) , a pioneer in electric marine propulsion, has closed on its previously announced best-efforts offering. The offering consisted of 3,400,000 common shares, with each share sold at $1 per share, resulting in approximately $3.4 million before standard deductions of agent fees and other expenses. According to the announcement, all of the common shares in the offering are being offered by the company. VMAR anticipates using funds from the offering for working capital and patent application as well as possible acquisitions or strategic investments in complementary businesses or technologies.

To view the full press release, visit

About Vision Marine Technologies Inc.

Vision Marine Technologies epitomizes the marine industry's shift toward electric propulsion, offering the pioneering E-Motion(TM) outboard powertrain system. This innovative technology represents a significant leap forward in marine propulsion, combining advanced battery packs, inverters and high-efficiency motors with proprietary software and assembly techniques. Vision Marine's commitment to ecofriendly electric powerboats is reshaping the recreational boating experience, offering higher speeds, longer ranges and smoother rides than traditional internal combustion engine boats. With a focus on design, innovation and craftsmanship, Vision Marine continues to redefine recreational boating for a more sustainable future. For more information about the company, please visit .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to VMAR are available in the company's newsroom at

About GreenEnergyStocks

GreenEnergyStocks

(“GES”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on companies working to shape the future of the green economy.

GreenEnergyStocks

is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, GES is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, GES brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. GES is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from GreenEnergyStocks, text“Green” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the GreenEnergyStocks website applicable to all content provided by GES, wherever published or re-published:

Disclaimer

GreenEnergyStocks

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

[email protected]

GreenEnergyStocks

is powered by

IBN