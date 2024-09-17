New Leslie's/Harris Poll Survey Shows Over Three-Quarters Of Americans Would Swim In Pools Beyond Summer Months If Water Was Warmer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Leslie's Shares Eco-Friendly Solutions to Heat Pools and Extend Swimming Season

PHOENIX, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As Day celebrations are behind us and summer 2024 draws to a close, a new Leslie's-commissioned survey conducted by The Harris Poll shows that 77% of Americans are keen on swimming in pools post-summer season if the water was warmer, and only 55% are aware of eco-friendly solar options that increase a pool's water temperature.

"It's no surprise to us that so many people want to extend their swimming season and the numerous health and social benefits it provides," said Clay Spann, SVP of Merchandising for Leslie's, the nation's leading pool care retailer. "Our aim is to educate more pool owners and share tips and tools they can easily implement to keep their pools comfortable beyond the summer months. What's even more exciting is that many of these solutions are eco-friendly solar options that harness the sun's rays to heat the pool water, reducing power consumption and costs."

Here are Leslie's top four tips for how pool owners can extend their pool season:

Try a Solar Cover

These are thin plastic covers that come in a range of sizes and shapes to fit any size pools. Designed to heat up during the day and retain warmth during the night, solar pool covers are great for both inground and above ground pools. A primary cause of heat loss in a pool is evaporation, which can pull up to 70% of the heat from a pool. When used properly, solar covers can reduce evaporation by up to 90% and heat the pool water as much as 15 degrees Fahrenheit over several sunny days, offering an easy and cost-effective way to extend swimming pool season. Consider a solar cover reel to make putting on and taking off the cover easier.

There are also chemical liquid solar covers that form a thin, invisible barrier on the pool water surface to reduce water and chemical evaporation, and also prevent heat loss.

Use Solar Rings

Solar rings

are an alternative to much larger solar covers and offer an innovative, flexible option for pool heating. Built from heavy-duty UV-resistant vinyl, solar rings are large disks, about 60

inches in diameter, that float on the pool's surface. Just like solar covers, they heat the water during the day and retain the warmth throughout the night, warming the water naturally. While they aren't as efficient as a solar cover, since they don't cover the entire surface of the pool, solar rings reduce water evaporation, are easy to store and handle, and often feature bright, colorful designs.

Install a Solar Heater

Solar heaters

harness the power of the sun to warm a pool and are among the most cost-effective methods to heat pools. They are, however, best suited for regions that receive significant sunshine. Capable of being installed on the roof, against the side of the pool, or even on the ground, solar heaters absorb the sun's rays and transfer the heat into the pool water. These systems circulate pool water through solar panels, where the water is heated by the sun and then returned to the pool, raising its temperature by up to 20 degrees Fahrenheit. Solar heaters are a cost-effective, energy-efficient alternative to traditional gas or electric heaters.

Fire Up a Pool Heater: Heat Pumps and Gas Heaters

Eco-friendly heat pumps are ideal for mild-to-warm climates, as they rely on air temperature to heat the pool water. The refrigerant in the heat pump absorbs heat from the surrounding air and transfers the warmth into the water through a heat exchanging system. The process is similar to how an air conditioner works, just in reverse. While not eco-friendly like heat pumps, gas heaters

are the most powerful way to quickly and effectively heat pool water and extend the pool season. Using either propane or natural gas, pool heaters can increase water temperatures by 30 degrees Fahrenheit or more, providing weeks or even months of extended pool time.

About Leslie's

Founded in 1963, Leslie's is the largest and most trusted direct-to-consumer brand in the U.S. pool and spa care industry. The Company serves the aftermarket needs of residential and professional consumers with an extensive and largely exclusive assortment of essential pool and spa care products. The Company operates an integrated ecosystem of more than 1,000 physical locations and a robust digital platform, enabling consumers to engage with Leslie's whenever, wherever, and however they prefer to shop. Its dedicated team of associates, pool and spa care experts, and experienced service technicians are passionate about empowering Leslie's consumers with the knowledge, products, and solutions necessary to confidently maintain and enjoy their pools and spas.

For more information about Leslie's, visit lesliespool or follow and engage with us: @lesliespoolcare on Instagram, Leslie's on Facebook, and @lesliespoolcare on Twitter.

Harris Poll Survey Method:

The survey was conducted online within the U.S. by The Harris Poll on behalf of Leslie's from August 13 - 15, 2024 among 2,077 adults ages 18 and older.

The sampling precision of Harris online polls is measured by using a Bayesian credible interval.

For this study, the sample data is accurate to within +/- 2.5 percentage points using a 95% confidence level.

For complete survey methodology, including weighting variables and subgroup sample sizes, please see contact below.

