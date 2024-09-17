THOR Kitchen Partners With Gordon Ramsay To Redefine Culinary Excellence At Home With Exclusive Kitchen Appliances Line

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ONTARIO, Calif., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- THOR Kitchen, a leader in high-performance kitchen appliances, has long transformed home kitchens and empowered enthusiasts to cook confidently with professional-grade appliances. Now, they're pushing the boundaries of excellence, collaborating with multi-Michelin-starred chef and restaurateur Gordon Ramsay to launch an exclusive new line of kitchen appliances designed to elevate the home cooking experience.

Achieving outstanding results requires passion, a willingness to learn, and top-notch tools. Ramsay, known for his relentless pursuit of perfection, collaborated with THOR Kitchen to test the products. This collection is based on THOR's existing line and offers a limited selection of appliances, including a range, dishwasher, and fridge. With Ramsay's input, this exclusive line is crafted to meet his high standards for performance and quality. Although the designs remain true to their origins, Ramsay's rigorous testing and approval process ensures that these appliances deliver exceptional results for both home cooks and professional chefs.

"THOR Kitchen is a dream partner for me," said Gordon Ramsay. "I've always said that a chef is only as good as their tools, and THOR shares that belief with their exceptional appliances." He continued, "I worked with THOR in testing and approving the products, ensuring that each piece meets the highest standards. It means a lot to me to bring such a high-quality line that I trust to home chefs who are striving for culinary excellence, no matter their skill level."

Kyle You, THOR Kitchen Co-Owner and Co-Founder says, "What sets THOR Kitchen apart is our commitment to making professional-grade appliances accessible. We believe that first-class culinary results shouldn't require a hefty investment. Our collaboration with Gordon Ramsay exemplifies this ethos, combining exceptional performance with affordability. We're proud to offer a suite of appliances that deliver both luxury and value, transforming home kitchens with tools designed for every level of chef."

This new line exemplifies the best in design and performance, bringing professional-quality tools to home kitchens around the world. Its appliances combine Ramsay's expertise with THOR Kitchen's engineering.

The THOR Kitchen x Gordon Ramsay collection features professional-grade kitchen appliances designed for performance and style. The collection includes the versatile Tilt Panel Gas Range, available in 30", 36", and 48" sizes, along with Electric Ranges, French-door refrigerators, and Dishwashers. Each appliance is available in a sleek stainless steel finish, with optional handle sets in bronze, rose gold, and Ramsay's personal favorite, navy blue. The collection also includes a limited-edition black series, offering any kitchen a subtle and sophisticated touch.

THOR Kitchen x Gordon Ramsay collection is available on thorkitchen.

About THOR:

Thor Kitchen designs and manufactures professional-grade kitchen appliances that empower home chefs to unleash their culinary creativity. Our innovative products, from powerful ranges to versatile refrigerators, combine advanced technology with user-friendly features to deliver exceptional performance in every kitchen. Built to the highest standards of durability and efficiency, Thor Kitchen appliances are designed to inspire and elevate everyday cooking, helping you achieve professional-level results at home.

About Gordon Ramsay:

Gordon Ramsay is a renowned 22-star Michelin chef known for his exceptional culinary skills and expertise. With a career spanning decades, Ramsay has established himself as a prominent figure in the culinary world through his restaurants, television shows, and cookbooks. His innovative approach to cooking and uncompromising standards for quality have earned him global recognition and respect among chefs and food enthusiasts alike. Ramsay is the star of many TV shows, such as Hell's Kitchen, Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted, and MasterChef Junior, and has 43 restaurants worldwide. He serves as HexClad's lead ambassador and is actively involved in product development, branding, and growth strategy.

