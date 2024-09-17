Special Langar To Be Organised At Ajmer Sharif Dargah On PM Modi's Birthday

(MENAFN- IANS) Ajmer, Sep 17 (IANS) To celebrate Prime Narendra Modi's 74th birthday in a special and unique way, a pure vegetarian langar will be organised at the Ajmer Sharif Dargah.

It is being said that 4000 kilos of 'Zarda' (sweet rice) will be prepared in the famous 'Big Shahi Degh' kept at the Dargah at 10 p.m. on Tuesday night.

For the first time, such a big event is being organised at the Dargah of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti on the birthday of a Prime Minister.

Haji Syed Salman Chishty, Chairman of the Chishty Foundation, said in a special conversation with IANS, "For the last 550 years, a 'Big Shahi Degh' of four thousand kilos has been kept in the Dargah of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti, in which vegetarian langar is prepared. This langar will be prepared in 'Degh' on the occasion of PM Modi's 74th birthday. While preparing the langar, some things have been taken special care, so that this langar can be distributed to people of every religion.

Referring to the 'Big Shahi Degh', he said that vegetarian food is being prepared in this 'Degh' for centuries and devotees from different religions also make contributions for the langar.

“The langar that will be prepared on Tuesday night will be distributed in the surrounding areas. Indian Minority and Chishti Foundation are cooperating in making this langar. We will also pray for PM Modi's health," he added.

While giving information, Syed Afshan Chishty, Gaddi Nashin of the Dargah Ajmer Sharif, said that PM Modi is celebrating his 74th birthday. In view of his birthday, the langar will be prepared, which will be distributed among all the devotees. Besides, prayers will also be offered for his long life.

Notably, the 'Big Shahi Degh' in Ajmer Dargah in which 4000 kilos of langar will be prepared was gifted by Mughal Emperor Akbar in 1568 after the fulfilment of his vow. Only sweet rice or halwa is prepared in this cauldron.