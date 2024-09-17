Israel Returns The Body Of The Jordanian Martyr, Who Conducts Al Lanby Operation, To Jordan

(MENAFN- Palestine News ) Amman / PNN / Manar Abudayah-

The Jordanian Foreign announced the handling of the martyr Maher Al Jazi Al-Hwaitat, the conductor of Al Lanby operation last week, which resulted in the deaths of three Israelis. The ministry added that it continues its efforts to secure the release of the Jordanian citizens Musleh Al Odat and Hussein Naeimat, who were arrested following Al Lanby operation.

Kaseb Al Jazi, brother of Maher Al Jazi, said to Al Jazeera Net that there have been ongoing arrangements with the Jordanian Foreign Ministry to follow up on all the details regarding the handling of the martyr's body. Meanwhile, the martyr's cousin, Sheikh Habes Al-Hwaitat, indicated that the tribe is gathering to discuss all the details. He emphasized that the tribe wants a funeral fitting for the martyr and his contributions.

Earlier today, the Israeli Broadcasting Authorities reported

that the authorities have returned the body of Maher Al-Jazi Al-Hwaitat, the conductor of King Hussein Bridge operation, to Jordan. Israeli Jerusalem Post reported that the decision to return the body to Jordan came after significant pressure from the Jordanians and was aimed at "preserving the quality of security relations" between the two sides.



In recent days, the capital Amman and other cities in Jordan witnessed large demonstrations demanding the return of Al-Jazi's body, which had been held by the occupying authorities following his martyrdom. Al Jazi, a retired Jordanian soldier working as truck driver, shot at Israeli border security while he was crossing the border which called Al Lanby, resulting in the deaths of three Israelis before his martyrdom.